‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Ami Brown Reveals Her Family Is Expanding

What To Know Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown announced on Instagram that her daughter Rain is expecting a baby, which will be her 11th grandchild.

Rain’s pregnancy news comes nearly one year after she and her husband were arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and malicious mischief.

The Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People has been on hiatus since 2022, with no official word on its return.

The Alaskan Bush People family is expanding, and star Ami Brown shared the exciting news with fans via social media.

In a Saturday, February 21, Instagram post, Brown announced that she will soon be welcoming her 11th grandchild. “My baby girl, Rain, is having a baby!!!” she wrote alongside a photo of her daughter’s ultrasound. “Grandbaby Number Eleven, Coming Soon!”

Fans shared their congratulations for Brown and her family in the post’s comments. “​​Wow congratulations that’s fab news for everyone 🩷💙,” one Instagram user wrote. Another added, “That’s wonderful news! Congratulations to the expectant parents! 💐🎉♥️♥️🤗.”

Someone else shared, “Awe 😍 happy for her. Being a Grandma is the best thing ever!!” A different person posted, “Congratulations! Wishing you, her, and her baby a lifetime of blessings and a lot of happiness.”

Rain Brown is the youngest of Ami’s seven children — including Matt, Joshua, Solomon, Gabriel, Noah, and Amora — whom she shared with her late husband, Billy Brown. Rain’s pregnancy news comes nearly a year after she and her husband, Josiah Lorton, were arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree malicious mischief in April 2025. Rain — whose legal name is Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop Brown — was also charged with second-degree criminal trespass.

Rain addressed the arrest via Instagram at the time, writing, “It hurts my heart that my rainbows would choose to believe the lies that my old manager who stole $43,000 from me and abused me instead of maybe thinking ‘oh no who is saying this about Rain?’ Not ‘wow what a waste’ it deeply hurts my heart. With all this said I hope y’all will stick around to hear my side of the story. God bless y’all #rainlorton #truth.”

The post also featured a Bible verse which read, “Judge not lest ye be judged. For with what judgment, ye judge, ye shall be judged.” (The couple reportedly pleaded not guilty to their charges.)

Ami and Rain’s family are the stars of the Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People. The series, which premiered in 2014, follows the family as they survive in the wilderness without the comforts of modern society. The show has not aired since 2022, as its stars have been wrapped up in a $500,000 lawsuit filed by Billy’s former business partner, Robert Maughon, who is suing the late star’s business and estate for breach of contract.

Solomon, a.k.a. Bear, shared an update on the show’s future via TikTok in December 2025. “The day is getting closer and closer to something a lot of people thought would never happen… what I’m talking about is actually the return of Alaskan Bush People,” Soloman stated before clarifying that there still is no official word about the show’s return and that the ongoing hiatus has nothing to do with Maughon’s lawsuit, which will he called a “big joke” that will be “thrown out.”