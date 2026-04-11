‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Ami Brown Hospitalized 1 Year After Pneumonia Battle

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Ami Brown
Ami Brown/Instagram

What To Know

  • Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown has been hospitalized again, a year after a previous severe pneumonia episode.
  • Her son Bear Brown shared on Instagram that Ami has a fever and congestion, but her siblings are taking good care of her and sought medical help as a precaution.
  • Ami has faced multiple health challenges in recent years, including a lung cancer diagnosis in 2017 and repeated hospitalizations for pneumonia.

A little more than one year after a bout of pneumonia landed her in the hospital, Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown is seeking medical care again.

Bear Brown, one of Ami’s sons, revealed the news in an Instagram video he posted in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 11. In the caption of the video, he wrote that his siblings were transporting Ami to the hospital.

“Hey, so I just got some news about Mom that is not the best. It’s not the worst either. It could definitely be worse,” he told supporters in the video. “So, I just got a message that Mom is sick, that she’s not feeling particularly well, that she’s got a fever, and that she’s congested, and so they’ve taken her to the hospital.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bear Brown (@bearbrownthekingofextreme)

Bear said that his mother “seems OK” and that his siblings are “taking good care of her” and took her to the hospital just so her condition doesn’t deteriorate.

“I’m obviously worried,” he admitted. “[We] got a bad experience with that last year. We almost lost Mom from pneumonia and all. So I’m going to keep y’all guys updated on everything, but I wanted to let y’all guys know because you’re always asking about Mom. I literally just got this information a little bit ago. So I’ll keep y’all posted. They’re on their way to the doctor’s now. But Mom’s pretty tough. I’m obviously sure she’ll pull through, but I wanted to let y’all guys know, and [it’s] obviously concerning with her health issues.”

'Alaskan Bush People' Star Ami Brown Reveals Her Family Is Expanding
Related

'Alaskan Bush People' Star Ami Brown Reveals Her Family Is Expanding

Ami has had several health issues in the past. In 2017, the Discovery reality star was diagnosed with lung cancer, and after treatment, she was in remission the following year. In March 2024, she was hospitalized with a severe case of pneumonia. And in February 2025, she was hospitalized with pneumonia again.

In that latter case, she needed to be intubated and then flown to a larger town with a better hospital, as Bear said at the time. Two weeks later, however, Ami was recuperating at home and celebrating needing “no more pokes and prods and blood withdrawals or IVs.”

Alaskan Bush People key art
Bill Brown

Bill Brown

Ami Brown

Ami Brown

Matt Brown

Bam Bam Brown

Bear Brown

Bear Brown

Gabe Brown

Noah Brown

Snowbird Brown

Rain Brown

Asa Siegel

Full Cast & Crew

Discovery Channel

Reality Series

2014–

TVPG

Reality

Documentary

Adventure

Outdoors

Nature

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Alaskan Bush People ›

Alaskan Bush People

Ami Brown

Bear Brown




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Steve Howey in 'High Potential'
1
Will Steve Howey Return as Captain Wagner in ‘High Potential’?
Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne and Lucy Halliday as Daisy in 'The Testaments' Season 1 Episode 3
2
‘The Testaments’ Boss Explains That Big Book Change
Xaque Williams, Jamie Ding, and Kathi Fitzgerald
3
‘Jeopardy!’: Error Changes Player’s Total in Double Jeopardy — Is Jamie Ding in Trouble?
Tyson Lee
4
‘Gold Rush’: Tyson Lee Gets Emotional Amid Ex-Crew Member’s Leukemia Battle
Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall in 'Matlock' Season 2 finale
5
How ‘Matlock’ Will Wrap Up Wellbrexa War in Season 2 Finale