What To Know Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown has been hospitalized again, a year after a previous severe pneumonia episode.

Her son Bear Brown shared on Instagram that Ami has a fever and congestion, but her siblings are taking good care of her and sought medical help as a precaution.

Ami has faced multiple health challenges in recent years, including a lung cancer diagnosis in 2017 and repeated hospitalizations for pneumonia.

A little more than one year after a bout of pneumonia landed her in the hospital, Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown is seeking medical care again.

Bear Brown, one of Ami’s sons, revealed the news in an Instagram video he posted in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 11. In the caption of the video, he wrote that his siblings were transporting Ami to the hospital.

“Hey, so I just got some news about Mom that is not the best. It’s not the worst either. It could definitely be worse,” he told supporters in the video. “So, I just got a message that Mom is sick, that she’s not feeling particularly well, that she’s got a fever, and that she’s congested, and so they’ve taken her to the hospital.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bear Brown (@bearbrownthekingofextreme)

Bear said that his mother “seems OK” and that his siblings are “taking good care of her” and took her to the hospital just so her condition doesn’t deteriorate.

“I’m obviously worried,” he admitted. “[We] got a bad experience with that last year. We almost lost Mom from pneumonia and all. So I’m going to keep y’all guys updated on everything, but I wanted to let y’all guys know because you’re always asking about Mom. I literally just got this information a little bit ago. So I’ll keep y’all posted. They’re on their way to the doctor’s now. But Mom’s pretty tough. I’m obviously sure she’ll pull through, but I wanted to let y’all guys know, and [it’s] obviously concerning with her health issues.”

Ami has had several health issues in the past. In 2017, the Discovery reality star was diagnosed with lung cancer, and after treatment, she was in remission the following year. In March 2024, she was hospitalized with a severe case of pneumonia. And in February 2025, she was hospitalized with pneumonia again.

In that latter case, she needed to be intubated and then flown to a larger town with a better hospital, as Bear said at the time. Two weeks later, however, Ami was recuperating at home and celebrating needing “no more pokes and prods and blood withdrawals or IVs.”