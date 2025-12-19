What To Know Bear Brown teased that Alaskan Bush People could return, attributing the show’s three-year hiatus to the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger rather than family issues or ongoing lawsuits.

He claims the Discovery Channel remains interested in the series and believes the upcoming split of Warner Bros. and Discovery could increase the likelihood of the show’s return.

Fans expressed mixed reactions to the update, with some excited for a comeback and others skeptical due to changes in the family’s lifestyle.

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown has promised fans to hold tight while teasing that the hit Discovery Channel series could be returning three years after its last episode aired.

The show, which followed the Brown family as they attempted to survive in the remote wilderness, debuted in 2014 and aired for 14 seasons on the Discovery Channel. However, the show hasn’t aired new episodes since December 2022, and a lawsuit filed by a former business partner of the late family patriarch, Billy Brown, refers to the show in the past tense.

Taking to TikTok last week, Bear shared a “promising update,” telling his followers, “The day is getting closer and closer to something a lot of people thought would never happen… what I’m talking about is actually the return of Alaskan Bush People.”

Bear also addressed the $500,000 lawsuit filed by Billy’s former business partner, Robert Maughon, who is suing the late star’s estate and business for breach of contract. Bear said the show’s hiatus “had nothing to do with the lawsuit against his family,” which he called a “big joke” that will be “thrown out.”

He also claimed the hiatus has nothing to do with the Brown family now being “more spread out,” with many no longer living in Alaska. Instead, Bear noted the show’s absence is all down to the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery.

The two companies merged in 2021, which meant Discovery acquired lots of new intellectual properties, and, according to Bear, this put Alaskan Bush People on the back burner.

However, Warner Bros. and Discovery are set to split into two companies again next year, with Warner Bros. Studios, HBO, and HBO Max operating under one arm (and potentially under Netflix’s ownership) and Discovery and the WBD linear networks operating under the newly formed Discovery Global banner.

“If that happens, that means the Discovery Channel is by itself again and doesn’t have the extra IPs like Batman and Bugs Bunny and stuff,” Bear explained. “That greatly increases the [chance of the] return of Alaskan Bush People. Discovery is still interested in following the family.”

Fans jumped into the comments with mixed reactions to Bear’s update, with some excited about a potential return and others questioning the actual likelihood of it happening.

“Sorry but your family is broken due to all the in-fighting. There’s nothing for a viewer to watch anymore. You’re all online and the “off-grid” attraction of the show isn’t there,” wrote one TikTok commenter.

“I’m not a hater or anything. But I don’t think it will ever return. Because “ Alaska bush people” means you guys live in the bush in Alaska. But all you guys are on live everyday and clearly not in the bush in Alaska. So how will the show work out?” said another.

Another questioned Bear’s reasoning for the “hiatus,” stating, “Gold Rush and Moonshiners never stopped during ‘merge.’ Just saying.”

“The show will never return,” wrote one user.

“I would love to see the show again and all the siblings working together,” another added.

“Omg this would be the best ever!!!” said another.

Another wrote, “I love the Alaskan Bush people. I just finished watching all your last episodes. Can’t wait till you guys come back.”

