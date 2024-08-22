‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown & Wife Raiven Welcome Baby No. 3

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown has welcomed his third child with his wife, Raiven Brown, and has taken to social media to share the name with his followers.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 21, Bear wrote “Baby boy is here,” alongside a photo of him cradling the newborn in the hospital. “Pictures and what not to come! He couldn’t wait one more day for his scheduled c-section lol.”

Raiven also shared details on her own Instagram page, confirming the baby was born on Tuesday, August 20, and weighed six pounds and ten ounces. She also revealed the child’s name, Everest Makai Joshua Brown.

“Our family is complete we are so very blessed with another sweet boy,” Raiven wrote alongside photos of her newborn son. “He is healthy and we are doing great couldn’t ask for more.”

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Raiven wrote, “No NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) this time. Baby boy is doing amazing!!”

The couple’s second child, Cove, was born in January 2023 with premature infant lung disease and had to spend time in the NICU.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raiven Brown (@raiv3n_br0wn)

“He has done so so well and is hopefully going to have a short stay at the nicu,” Raiven wrote at the time. “Being born at 38 weeks and having this isn’t as common but unfortunately he is one of those cases. I can’t wait to have both my boys at home.”

She revealed their first son, River, also had “complications (placental abruption)” due to being born premature. “But Cove being full term and having a random thing like this happen is frustrating!” she added. “I was so excited and proud to have made it full term. But I am just so grateful he has been doing so well despite everything.”

All three children now seem to be doing well, with Raiven sharing multiple pics of newborn Everest. In her latest post, she wrote, “Soaking up my last newborn baby. The newborn stage is way too short.”

Bear announced the pregnancy back in December, writing on Instagram, “Couldn’t be happier, to have another little one on the way!”

The couple got engaged in August 2019 but had an on-and-off relationship until marrying in January 2022. They also took a break in December 2022, but their marriage is going strong today.