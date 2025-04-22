‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Speaks Out After Burglary Arrest

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown has addressed her recent burglary arrest on social media, saying she is ready to tell her “side of the story.”

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday (April 21), the reality star wrote, “It hurts my heart that my rainbows would choose to believe the lies that my old manager who stole $43,000 from me and abused me instead of maybe thinking ‘oh no who is saying this about Rain?’ not ‘wow what a waste.”

She added, “It deeply hurts my heart. With all this said I hope y’all will stick around to hear my side of the story. God bless y’all.”

Alongside the post, Brown shared a Bible quote, writing, “This is a bible verse i give it to y’all. ‘Judge not lest ye be judged. For with what judgment, ye judge, ye shall be judged.’”

Brown’s response comes after she and her husband, Josiah Lorton, were arrested earlier this month in Washington State on charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree malicious mischief. Brown, who was booked under her full legal name, Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop Brown, was also charged with second-degree criminal trespass.

The couple were booked into Okanogan County Jail on April 11 and later released on their own recognizance. Neither were required to post bail but promised to appear for their next scheduled court date.

Fan reaction to the arrest has been mixed, with some asking for “transparency” from the reality star.

“Well what happened?” wrote one commenter on Brown’s latest Instagram post.

Another added, “Well, transparency is helpful.”

“Fans do not know what to believe as you have not given any information nor has authorities other than there have been arrests and charges,” wrote another. “So until fans are given proper information how can they make any opinions? If your manager owes you money you can file a lawsuit to get money owed to you. Why were you and your husband arrested?”

“Stay strong and don’t listen to the negative people who don’t know you’re situation,” said one user.

Another wrote, “Wow! I always kind of felt that some of the Brown family were getting ripped off somehow someway. Sending positive vibes your way!”

Brown was 11 when Alaskan Bush People debuted on the Discovery Channel in 2014. The docudrama-style reality series followed Brown’s family as they attempted to survive in the wilderness, detached from modern society. Brown appeared in all 14 seasons of the hit series up until it was shelved in 2022.

In January, Brown announced on Instagram that she and Lorton had tied the knot after less than two years of dating. “Baby, this is our world now 😘😎 yes. I’m married, y’all,” she wrote in the post.