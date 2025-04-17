Rock the Block returned with its sixth season on Monday, April 14, but there’s already online discourse about whether the right team won the first round. Bobby Berk was the guest celebrity judge in the premiere and had to evaluate the teams’ living areas, dining rooms, and kitchens.

This season, two rookie teams (Chelsea DeBoer/Cole DeBoer and Kamohai Kalama/Tristyn Kalama) are competing against two veteran teams (Alison Victoria/Michel Smith Boyd and Jonathan Knight/Jordan Knight). They’re tasked with renovating identical properties with the same budget. For the first time ever, there was blind judging, meaning Berk didn’t know whose home he was looking at when he did his walk throughs.

In the end, Berk chose Victoria and Boyd as the winners of the challenge, which means they’ll get an extra $3,000 in the next portion of the competition. As fellow veterans, the Knights will get $1,500 toward their next renovation.

However, the comments section of an HGTV Instagram post about the episode had fans contemplating whether the right team won. “Bobby Berk was not a good judge for this competition. He doesn’t think of function and value. That green would not appeal to most buyers. It was too much,” one person wrote, while someone agreed and added, “The winners shouldn’t have been the winners and the judge was not the best judge. Onto the next.”

Overall, a majority of commenters seemed to think that the Kalamas actually had the best design, particularly in the kitchen. “The real winners are Kamala’s. Luv their thinking to design around family gatherings to enjoy the space,” someone wrote. Another person added, “Kamalas should have won!!!!!!!!”

A lot of fans agreed that the green color used in Alison and Michel’s kitchen wasn’t their favorite. Someone posted, “The green was awful. Who wants that color for the next 20 years? Kamalas were the winners here,” and another said, “The different greens were to much. The Kamalas was the winning kitchen. Hidden pantry offered so much more than the others.”

