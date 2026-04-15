‘Rock the Block’: Mina Starsiak Hawk Dishes on What Fans Don’t See on TV

What To Know Mina Starsiak Hawk revealed the careful thought process behind choosing her Rock the Block Season 7 outfit.

This season marks Starsiak Hawk’s return to the competition since Season 1, as well as the first time celebrities are competing with HGTV stars.

Starsiak Hawk and her teammate, former NFL player Vernon Davis, have praised their teamwork and partnership in recent interviews.

Mina Starsiak Hawk opened up about an important decision that goes into filming a season of Rock the Block.

The HGTV competition series returned for its seventh season on Monday, April 13. The new episodes see Starsiak Hawk and former NFL star Vernon Davis go head-to-head against other HGTV star and celebrity duos in a battle to renovate the best home in Las Vegas.

In a Tuesday, April 14, Instagram Story post, Starsiak Hawk shared a screenshot of a recent question she received from a fan. “How do you choose your repeating tv outfit that we will probably see in every episode?” the fan asked, referring to how the Rock the Block cast sports the same looks throughout the season.

In response, Starsiak Hawk said she chose her Season 7 outfit with “loooots of consideration.” She revealed, “I ordered 3 pairs of jeans to try out and wore them for 2 days straight each. Picked one with a little stretch, a snug waist so wasn’t constantly yanking at them and holes in the knee so I didn’t get too hot.”

As for her black tank top, Starsiak Hawk said she picked her shirt because it has “a built in bra for comfort and the black color is so when I pit out, you don’t see.” She added, “Then gotta have the flannel as a layer for chilly evenings/mornings but its thin enough to tie around the waist when I’m not wearing it vs a bulky sweatshirt.”

Starsiak Hawk concluded her response by writing, “Sooo much thought,” followed by a tears of joy emoji.

Rock the Block Season 7 marks Starsiak Hawk’s first time back competing on the show since Season 1 in 2019. This season also marks the first time celebrities with home renovation and design experience are competing alongside HGTV stars.

“Knowing that he was a football player, knowing his position and when he played in the league, I was like, no matter what, he’s going to be a good teammate,” Starsiak Hawk told People last month of working with Davis. “You just aren’t the kind of person that thinks you can do it all by yourself if you’re successful in the NFL for that long the way he was. So I knew that was going to be great.”

Davis returned the kind words in an exclusive interview with TV Insider earlier this month. “She was amazing. She’s a hard worker, and she got up every, every day with great enthusiasm,” he gushed. “She’d always be the first one on set, last one to leave. She really wanted to win, and I could see it in her. And not only did she want to win, but I learned a lot of stuff from her, from chopping wood to installations with cabinets, and just creating our own cushions and things of that nature. She was really a treat to be around.”

Davis also named Brooke Hogan and Scott McGillivray as his and Starsiak Hawk’s biggest competition. “I always thought that from the beginning to the end, just because of their confidence. They had great confidence. They were always excited and happy,” he shared. “So, I just thought they’d be our biggest competition.”

Rock the Block, Mondays, 8/7c, HGTV