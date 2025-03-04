HGTV‘s beloved competition show Rock the Block has officially been renewed for Season 6! On Tuesday, March 4, the network announced plans for the show’s return.

This season will feature a twist that hasn’t been done in the previous five seasons. Scroll down to learn more about what to expect, including when the show will return.

When does Rock the Block return for Season 6?

Rock the Block Season 6 premieres on Monday, April 14, at 9 p.m. on HGTV. The new season will feature seven episodes and the premiere will be a “supersized two-hour” event, according to a press release.

Who is competing on Rock the Block Season 6?

This season will pit veterans against rookies. Two teams will include past Rock the Block competitors who are returning to take on two rookie teams competing for the first time.

The veteran teams are Alison Victoria and Michel Smith Boyd, along with Jonathan Knight and New Kids on the Block bandmate Jordan Knight. Meanwhile, Chelsea DeBoer and husband Cole DeBoer from Down Home Fab, and Kamohai Kalama and Tristyn Kalama from Renovation Aloha, make up the two rookie teams.

Ty Pennington will return to host the show, which will feature the contestants renovating identical modern properties in a six-week period with a $250,000 budget. Whoever nabs the highest appraised value for their home will win the competition and have a street named in their honor.

“I have the best seat in the house to the toughest home renovation competition on television,” Pennington said. “And for the first time on Rock the Block, returning veteran teams will clash with rookie teams who have something to prove. They’ll test their skills and push their limits for not only bragging rights but, more importantly, to leave a legacy on the block.”

Who are the judges on Rock the Block Season 6?

The judges on Rock the Block are fellow HGTV stars. Bobby Berk will judge the first round of competition: the kitchens, dining areas, and living rooms.

Then, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Jasmine Roth will make the decision about who had the best entry, mudroom, powder bath, and den. The main suite will be judged by Ray Jimenez and Eilyn Jimenez. Kim Myles will be on-hand to assess the multi-function lower levels, including additions like a pickleball court, cold plunge and sauna, theater, and wine room.

Season 5 champions Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis will judge the decks and backyards, and Jonathan Scott will evaluate the completed homes and join Pennington to announce the winners.

What does the Rock the Block winner get?

In addition to bragging rights and the honor of having a street named after them, the winning team will also have a donation made on their behalf to No Kid Hungry.

Rock the Block, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, April 14, 9/8c, HGTV