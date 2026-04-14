Vernon Davis Got ‘Tackled’ by Brooke Hogan During ‘Rock the Block’ Season 7 Filming

What To Know Vernon Davis exclusively opened up to TV Insider about working with Mina Starsiak Hawk on Season 7 of Rock the Block.

Davis also shared how his costar Brooke Hogan put his strength to the test on set.

The former NFL star detailed why Hogan and her teammate, Scott McGillivray, were his and Starsiak Hawk’s biggest competition.

The competition on Rock the Block is fiercer than ever, thanks to the show’s first-ever celebrity contestants.

Season 7 of the HGTV series marks the first time celebrities have competed in pairs with some of the network’s biggest stars. One of the teams includes Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk and Super Bowl champion-turned-actor, producer, and author Vernon Davis.

“She was amazing. She’s a hard worker, and she got up every, every day with great enthusiasm,” Davis exclusively told TV Insider of working with Starsiak Hawk. “She’d always be the first one on set, last one to leave. She really wanted to win, and I could see it in her. And not only did she want to win, but I learned a lot of stuff from her, from chopping wood to installations with cabinets, and just creating our own cushions and things of that nature. She was really a treat to be around.”

In an interview with People last month, Starsiak Hawk revealed that the cast were always getting up to “shenanigans” on set, and even noted that Brooke Hogan “got a couple solid tackles of Vernon because she’s a tall lady as well.”

Davis confirmed what Starsiak Hawk said while chatting with TV Insider, sharing, “[Brooke] came up to me, and then she just tackled me. And I’m like, ‘Oh! Where did that come from?’ She’s standing [and saying,] ‘Let’s do it again, Vernon. Let’s film it this time. Stand right there.'”

Davis said that he and Hogan repeated the “entire sequence,” adding, “I was standing there like I’m about to take a drink of water, [and] she comes up and tackles me.”

Viewers will have to wait and see if the funny on-set moment makes it into the show. However, fans did learn from the show’s Monday, April 13, season premiere that Hogan and her partner, Scott McGillivray, are tough competition. The pair scored the first win of the season with their “modern hacienda” bedroom suite transformation.

“I always thought Scott and Brooke was our biggest competition,” Davis revealed to TV Insider. “They’re just our biggest competition. I just always thought that, from the beginning to the end, just because of their confidence. They had great confidence. They were always, like, excited and happy. So I just thought they’d be our biggest competition.”

In addition to the celebrity contestants, Season 7’s other twist is that winning teams have the option to add $3,000 to their design budget for the next week or add $1,000 to their total appraisal value at the end of the competition. During the season premiere, Hogan and McGillivray chose to add $3,000 to their budget for the next episode’s design challenge.

“It’s annoying that Scott won,” Starsiak Hawk quipped in a confessional after their opponent’s win. “Scott is just so smug and so happy with himself.” Davis, for his part, stated, “He was flashing the money at the end. I’m like, ‘Dude, look. It’s not how you start. It’s how you finish.”

Davis ended the episode on an optimistic note, telling the cameras, “The future is bright for us, as long as we stay the course.”

Rock the Block, Mondays, 8/7c, HGTV