‘Rock the Block’s Brooke Hogan Reveals She Was Censored on the HGTV Show

What To Know Brooke Hogan revealed that many of her on-set comments were cut from the Season 7 premiere of Rock the Block.

Hogan explained that her partner, Scott McGillivray, warned her of potentially being censored on the HGTV show.

Brooke got emotional while speaking about her late father, Hulk Hogan, during the season premiere.

According to Brooke Hogan, HGTV toned down her behavior on Rock the Block Season 7.

The competition series returned for its latest season on Monday, April 13. The Season 7 premiere marked the first time celebrities joined HGTV pros to compete in a battle to renovate the best home in Las Vegas.

Hogan and her partner, Scott McGillivray, beat out their competition to win the season premiere’s bedroom suite makeover challenge. Upon tuning in to the episode, however, Hogan spotted some differences between what happened during filming and the show’s finished product.

“Alright. So, here’s my take from the premiere,” Hogan said in an Instagram Story video on Monday. “Scott told me what was gonna happen, ‘cause he is an HGTV vet. He said, ‘You’re too crass. You’re too much. HGTV brought you in as a wild card to add some spice. But everything you’re saying is too much. They’re gonna cut it out.’ I was like, ‘No. Hilarious. Of course they’re not.’ They did.”

Hogan told her followers that she “said way more funny stuff” while filming the show. “Scott is a professional, and he knew how to walk the line of being exactly, perfectly funny. He’s perfect on camera. He’s hilarious. He’s a TV darling. No wonder everybody loves him,” she quipped. “And I just cried with a Botox, like the guy in the Adam Sandler movie that can’t drink out of a straw. Anyway, it’s not gonna stop me from getting Botox, so…”

In another Instagram Story video on Monday, Hogan hilariously shrugged off being censored on the show. “But, in all seriousness, we won. So, [blows raspberries],” she joked, adding, “Thank you guys for watching Rock the Block. I’m exhausted from mom-ing and staying up late, so night night for Mommy!” (Hogan shares twins with her husband, Steven Oleksy.)

While Hogan and McGillivray secured Episode 1’s victory, they will continue to face off against fellow teams — Taniya Nayak and Drew Lachey, Mina Starsiak Hawk and Vernon Davis, and Kim Wolfe and Chelsea Meissner — in the season’s remaining episodes.

During the season premiere, Hogan said she joined Rock the Block to get “a fresh start for my life,” explaining, “I feel like I’ve been through so much, and I’ve been doing my design business quietly, and I kind of just let the narrative be whatever people want to say. It was actually my husband that inspired me to say, ‘Brooke, you need to tell people your story, and you need to not be afraid to share it.”

Brooke has run her own design business, BB Designs by Brooke, in Nashville for nearly 8 years. During a confessional, she got emotional while talking about her late father, Hulk Hogan, who died in July 2025.

“I got called to do Rock the Block long before my Dad passed, but obviously, I didn’t tell him that I had it because we weren’t talking,” she revealed. “But I told my husband, I was like, ‘I wonder if my Dad would be proud knowing that I’m doing this. He was the one that told me to get my real estate license.”

McGillivray later assured Brooke that her dad “would be super proud of you.” She tearfully replied, “I hope he is proud. Thank you.”

Rock the Block Season 7 premiere, April 13, 8/7c, HGTV