Bobby Berk is officially a member of the HGTV family as the celebrity judge on Season 6 of Rock the Block, and it seems like this is just the very beginning of his time with the network.

Ahead of the Rock the Block premiere on Monday, April 14, HGTV shared a video clip of Berk on set, and the designer popped into the comments section to tease his future plans. “Yay!! Where it all started! Can’t wait for this season and for what’s to come with me and HGTV,” he wrote.

Berk is best known for his role as the interior design expert on Netflix’s Queer Eye. He confirmed his departure from the show in 2023 and announced that Season 8, which aired at the beginning of 2024, would be his last.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that Season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye,” he shared. “It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.” Jeremiah Brent, who previously worked on two HGTV shows of his own, was Berk’s replacement.

In January 2024, Berk expanded on his departure in an interview with Vanity Fair. He explained that he and his castmates had signed a seven-cycle contract when the show began in 2018. “We thought we were done. Mentally and emotionally, I thought we all moved on. I know I did, and I started planning other things,” he explained.

Netflix ended up offering a new contract following the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023, which Berk opted not to sign. He said he was under the impression that his costars also wouldn’t be re-signing. In the end, the other four members of the “Fab Five” did decide to sign the new contract, and Netflix went through with it since they only had to recast one person.

“I just wasn’t willing to change [my plans],” Berk said. “I would have had to pump the brakes on multiple other projects that are already in process. We had mentally just prepared ourselves to move on. That’s why I left.” He also denied rumors that his exit was due to a feud with Tan France.

“There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing. And nothing romantic, just to clarify that,” he shared. “Should I have unfollowed Tan? No. Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings. And siblings are always going to fight.”

Rock the Block, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, April 14, 9/8c, HGTV