The Bosch: Legacy series finale will set up the franchise’s upcoming spinoff, which will be centered around cold case detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q). In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the final episode, Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and Ballard team up while attempting to catch the “flower girls” serial killer before another victim is claimed.

The clip begins with Ballard and Bosch in a car talking to Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Stephen A. Chang) on the phone. “I got something, but I don’t think it works,” Mo says. “Last night, he connected with this chick on the new Filipino Flower site and they opened a chat box and they set up a date.”

Bosch knows their suspect must be headed to the meeting spot and asks for the address. “That’s what I’m trying to tell you,” Mo explains. “There’s an address, but the date was set for last night. According to this, we’re a day late.”

Frustrated, Bosch double checks. “Are you sure the date is wrong? Mo, you gotta be sure,” he demands. Mo keeps his cool, but assures Bosch, “I’m looking right at it. I’m sure.”

Eventually, it’s Ballard who jumps in with the answer. “No, it works,” she says. “He sets up the date to get the address. Then he goes at a different time to hide the connection. What’s the address?” Mo delivers the information, leaving Ballard and Bosch to head to the location.

“He’s here,” Ballard confirms when they arrive outside the building. The two jump a fence to get inside, and it’s Ballard who leads the charge by urging Bosch to kick open the door. They enter with their guns drawn while she announces herself as LAPD.

The final two episodes of Bosch: Legacy will both air on Thursday, April 17. Welliver has admitted that there won’t be “closure” for his character, as the finale was filmed before writers got the news that the show had been canceled. While he’s expected to pop up on the Ballard spinoff, Welliver also previously told TV Insider that he’s hopeful for more Bosch-centric content in the future.

“There’s always a distinct possibility, like they’ve done with Jack Ryan and Reacher, [for] spun off feature-length films. So is there a possibility of life for that character? I think so,” he shared, adding that there’s already a storyline to explore. “We had already been pre-planning what Season 4 was going to look like, because we’d ostensibly discussed the idea that Harry, as he does in the books, returns to be a volunteer detective for the San Fernando Police Department.”

Bosch: Legacy, Series Finale, Thursday, April 17, Prime Video