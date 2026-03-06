‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Holds Ryan Seacrest’s Hand & Dances After $63,000 Win

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant Floyd Dashiell solving the Bonus Round on March 5, 2026
Wheel of Fortune/Hulu
A Wheel of Fortune contestant, who fans said was “so fun,” took home a brand-new car on Thursday. He broke a six-day losing streak and did a dance of delight.

Floyd Dashiell, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, solved the first toss-up quickly on March 5. He works for a gas company and is a huge Philadelphia sports fan.

He played against Aleea Gomis, from San Diego, California, and Max Novak, from Freehold, New Jersey. Novak, a man who loves working at Trader Joe’s and is a huge reality TV fan, solved the second toss-up.

After Dashiell and Novak solved most of the “Pay It Forward” puzzle, Gomis, a woman who loves to travel, solved it with only two letters left. She guessed “Send, Deliver, Give, Donate” for $1,100.

Novak solved “Wonder Woman or Supergirl?” in the “Who Wins?” category for $3,000. Dashiell solved the Prize Puzzle — “Kicking My Feet Up” — for a trip to Mexico. He took the lead with $14,200.

Gomis solved two of the three Triple Toss-ups, putting $4,000 more in her bank. Dashiell solved the third one.

Dasheill added $3,400 to his bank when he solved the final puzzle — “Taking a Nap At Work.” This gave him a final total of $19,600.

Gomis took home $5,100. Novak left with $3,000. Dashiell chose “Around The House” for his Bonus Round category.

He didn’t have anybody with him because his daughter is on a cheerleading team and there was a big game that she had to cheer at, but he gave his family a shoutout.

After Wheel of Fortune gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Dashiell chose “C,G,M, and O” to round out the puzzle. The puzzle then looked like “COM_ _   _ _LLO_.”

Before the clock even counted down, Dashiell solved “Comfy Pillow.” He grabbed onto host Ryan Seacrest‘s hand and danced, putting his arm in front of him, bobbing his head, and moving his feet across the floor.

After the host revealed that he won a BMW car valued at $43,775, the game show contestant danced even more. The crowd went crazy as he swung his arms and moved his feet. Dashiell took home a total of $63,375.

Reddit fans reacted to Dashiell’s antics. “Floyd was great! Loved his dancing,” one fan said.

“Today’s bonus round puzzle was ‘COMFY PILLOW.’ Floyd successfully selected the CGMO letter combo and won the BMW. Thus ended the losing streak at 6,” another wrote.

“Loved Floyd. He was so fun,” a third added.

“I liked Floyd. I liked his personality. His dance when he won the bonus round was a trip!” another commented.

“Really happy for Floyd! Played a good game, deserved a win,” one last fan said.

Wheel of Fortune key art

