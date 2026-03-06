‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Praises Elisabeth Hasselbeck After Contentious Guest Stint

All week long, guest host Elisabeth Hasselbeck has been sniping with Sunny Hostin over the issues, but the two shared a moment of love and respect at the start of Friday’s (March 6) episode of The View.

After being introduced by Joy Behar, Hasselbeck said that being on The View again was her Survivor 50 moment.

“I made it through the week so far. So far… We have minutes to go. This is my Survivor 50… Thank you all, thank you Brian [Teta, executive producer], and for everyone,” she said.

Sara Haines then joked, “We fed you. You didn’t have to take a shower with anyone…”

“My blood pressure went up and down. I got a workout all week!”

Behar then said, “Isn’t it just like riding a bike? You came back and just fit right in.”

Hostin then noted that Hasselbeck admitted to being nervous on her first day as guest host amid Alyssa Farah Griffin‘s maternity leave.

“Listen, this is not … It looks easy because you are all wonderful, capable, brilliant women, but it’s not. You say one thing, and 50% of the population are 100% mad at you. … It’s not easy each and every day, so I have a tremendous amount of respect for what you do, having done it for a decade,” she said. “You’re in the decade club,” she added to Hostin.

Ana Navarro then jumped in to say, “It needs for your opinion not to be based on what 50 percent think or not. The only way this job works is if you are authentic and engaged and really informed.”

“And that you care!” Hasselbeck agreed.

Hostin then offered Hasselbeck praise, saying, “Let me say this about you because you believe what you believe. You stand 10 toes down, and I can respect that.”

“We’ve had some great conversations,” Hasselbeck agreed, clasping Hostin’s hand.

The kind words exchanged followed a week of the two, who were seated side by side at the table, being at diametrically opposite sides of the political spectrum on several of the “Hot Topics” discussed throughout the week, resulting in contentious discussions of matters like the Iran strikes and immigration policies of Donald Trump‘s administration.

