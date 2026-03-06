Ladies of London: The New Reign premiered with its wild first two episodes on Thursday, March 5, and the second hour concluded with Dara Huang announcing that she was already leaving the show. Just moments into the Ladies of London premiere, a rumor was spread about Huang, and she found herself at the center of drama throughout the two hours of television.

The show will continue with Missé Beqiri, Lottie Kane, Myka Meier, Kimi Murdoch, Martha Sitwell, Margo Stilley, Emma Thynn, and Mark-Francis Vandelli, but Huang is no longer part of the cast.

Scroll down for everything we know about her exit and what went down in the premiere episodes.

Why did Dara Huang quit Ladies of London?

Huang announced her decision to leave the show while hosting a dinner party for the group. “I don’t think I’m made for this, babe,” she told a producer, after leaving the table in the middle of the meal. “I’m not made for this. This is not me.”

Although she eventually went back to the table and tried to continue with the group, she was seemingly unable to handle the tension as conversation about her swirled. “I think I need to probably step out of, I think, being on this TV show,” Huang told the group. “I’m really sorry to disappoint everybody, but I just … I don’t think this is for me, you know? This is not for me.”

She didn’t stay for the remainder of the meal, adding, “I’m kind of done with dinner. I just want to go home now. I don’t really feel like there’s anything more to discuss.”

Huang’s exit came after Beqiri called her out for talking about Meier, Huang’s longtime friend, behind her back. Beqiri told the group, including Meier, that Huang had called Meier “cringe” and made fun of her for buying them pink walkie talkies to communicate.

Plus, there was also the rumor that Murdoch spread about Huang being a madam, which she heard from Sitwell. While Huang was not there when the rumor was initially brought up, Meier defended her against the claims, but they were briefly brought up at the dinner.

What happened between Dara Huang and Myka Meier?

In front of the group, Huang said she didn’t say the things about Meier that Beqiri was accusing her of. “Myka’s my sister,” she insisted. However, in her conversation with a producer, a hot mic picked her up admitting, “I love Myka, but she doesn’t have my experience of being thrown under a bus. I did say those things.”

Meier, who had been friends with Huang for 24 years and is a godmother to her son, was noticeably upset at the dinner. “I’m hurt to hear that and stunned a little bit,” she said. “It’s my best friend, and to hear that … I’m such a loyal friend, and that’s hard for me.” Although she tried to pull Huang aside for a chat, the latter was not interested in doing so.

By the end of the meal, Meier still wanted to talk to Huang separately, but their friendship is no longer the same. Meier appeared on Watch What Happens Live after the episode aired and said she “cried” when she watched the show.

“To my face, she was like, ‘You look amazing!’ and then I would hear somebody say, ‘She said you look cringe,'” Meier recalled. “And I was like, ‘What?’ It was like there were two people and I only knew one of them.”

Meier told Decider that she and Huang “no longer speak” due to the drama. “I have to say, I am grateful that I don’t have toxicity in my life,” she added. “This is something that I think is really important, and I think that friendships go through phases. I’m a big believer of only keeping really positive, wonderful people in your life. And now I can say I have that. And so that’s where I am.”

Is Dara Huang a madam?

The rumors about Huang being a madam all appear to be baseless. When the group brought it up at the dinner on Ladies of London, she replied, “I’m an architect. I run two businesses. Let’s just have an amazing dinner and just move on.”

On the show, Meier shut down the madam claims when they were brought up by other cast members, but when asked about them more recently, she told Decider, “I plead the fifth.”

Ladies of London: The New Reign, Thursdays, 9/8c, Bravo