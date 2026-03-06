Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Setting Up Jules Millin’s Departure Next? (VIDEO)

What To Know The latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy put Jules Millin into some trouble with procedure-gone-wrong.

Now, the look-ahead for next week’s makes us concerned she might be on the way out.

Could another series regular be on the way out at Grey’s Anatomy? The latest teaser has us worried.

In Thursday’s (March 5) new episode, Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) and Kavita Mohanty (Anita Kalathara) ruffled the feathers of the newcomer plastics guru, Toni Wright (Jen Landon), after a patient’s procedure went badly, leaving him in need of multiple follow-up surgeries and unable to leave the hospital for his planned vacation.

In the look-ahead for next week’s episode, titled “Love the Way You Lie,” it looks like both doctors will have to explain themselves in a post-surgical conference, and Mohanty could be ready to throw Millin under the bus.

“My patient has a gaping hole in his chest because of someone’s negligence, and it sure as hell isn’t mine,” Toni says in the above-embedded teaser.

“She specifically asked to do some of the suturing,” Mohanty then says.

“And you said ‘no,'” Millin rebuts. “I didn’t place the stitch.”

We then see Millin, in a moment of frustration, confronting Benson “Blue” Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) about taking “her side.”

So does this mean Millin could be on the way out?

Grey’s Anatomy is known for cycling through doctor characters to keep things fresh — only three original stars remain on the show, after all — and Millin hasn’t had a lot to do lately. Her flirtmance with Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) didn’t go anywhere, her friendship-turned-romance with Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis) ended with her sudden exit from the show, and even her quasi-mentorship with Monica Beltran (Natalie Morales) literally blew up after the doctor died in the explosion event.

Grey’s has not yet been renewed for Season 23, but recent reporting indicates that there might be some casting adjustments ahead if and when it is. Millin joined the show as part of the “new class” in Season 19, alongside Mika, Blue, Lucas Adams (Niko Terho), and Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd). So could Millin be the next one to take leave of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital? Sound off in the comments below with your theories!

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC