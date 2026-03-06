‘Gold Rush’: Parker Schnabel Takes Big Gamble That May Have Long-Term Ramifications

What To Know Parker Schnabel faced declining gold yields and made the risky decision to shut down key wash plants to focus on clearing the Golden Mile.

Tony Beets’ team overcame persistent equipment failures, with Mike Beets finally getting the Trommel running.

Mechanic Ryan Kent contemplated whether to quit on Rick Ness and head home to be with his family.

The road to the end of the Gold Rush season continues to have its twists, turns, and potholes. Parker Schnabel was happy with the plants running, banking more than $23 million thus far. However, when you’re also burning through millions in operating costs he needed high yields. The gold numbers have dropped in recent weeks, and the mining prodigy was on the verge to take a big gamble.

Tony Beets has also been riding high with a $19 million haul with his 6,500-ounce goal in reach. A point of frustration remained on his son Mike, who had run into nonstop issues getting the Trommel going at Paradise Hill. The piece of equipment seemed snake bitten. Mike was driven to impressive his father with hopes of overseeing a claim of his own. Yet four months struggling with a skeleton crew and Trommel breakdowns stood in his way.

Rick Ness barely made a dent in his 1800-ounce goal with barely 500 in the bank. The crew had been working feverishly on the big dig in Valhalla Cut over three weeks. “We’re fighting for our lives,” the underdog declared. They had 80 more feet before hitting gold-rich pay and then there was the matter of sluicing before the end of the season. The lack of results have frustrated his dedicated soldiers.

Is a breaking point around the corner? Read on to see how the crews did during the March 6 episode.

Parker Schnabel

Parker’s main concern was the Golden Mile as the pits could not be left with pay. It would screw up his long-term mine plan. He met with Tyson Lee, his foreman, to go over his risky decision to get the dirt out of the hole before it caused a domino effect of “pain, suffering, and heartache.” Parker wanted at least half of it cleared out within seven days. This job needed all hands on deck, which meant shutting down Sluicifer and Big Red to pull crews. That move cost potentially three quarters of a million in lost gold a week. Tyson was frustrated, but Parker felt he had no other option and was biting the proverbial bullet. They needed to get pay out of the Golden Mile before they could get the wash plants back up again.

Mitch didn’t want to give up a truck to Tyson, but begrudgingly accepted. Sean Holcroft headed over to Dominion Creek until his truck shut down on him. He called in mechanic Taylor Matejka, who looked for the replacement driveshaft needed in boneyard junkyards. He managed to find one to get the truck going. The crew met for their “depressing” weigh-in. The Golden Mile before the shutdown brought in 53.65 ounces. Wash plant Bob at the Bridge Cut added 129.05 ounces while Roxanne ended at 123.55 ounces. Not the big numbers they like to see, but the plus side was the team did break the 7,000-ounce mark. The race was on for the rest of the 3,000 needed to make their goal.

Tony Beets

The rollers came in for the Trommel and were installed. Mike hoped his luck changed as the first bucket went into the problematic piece of equipment. His mom Minnie stopped by just as Mike ordered for the Trommel to stop running again. This time the belt needed adjusting. The Trommel began to do its job eating through pay, but again, another obstacle stood in the way. The hose line blew off the pump. Mike noticed the check valve was on backwards with a cracked pipe that needed replacing. The light came at the end of the tunnel in the form of gold nuggets. It was an encouraging sign after so many setbacks.

The family meet to share the good news The Trommel went for three days. Sluice-A-Lot has been mining the Corner Cut came in at 220.48 ounces. Find-A-Lot at the Corner Cut generated 218.76 ounces. Trommel’s first gold weigh produced 121.56 ounces worth $425,000. They are now only 500 ounces left to make their goal. Mike asked if there will be other opportunities after getting the Trommel running. Tony says some opportunities are coming up but he’ll be super busy still.

Rick Ness

With six crew, everyone was in trucks to work through the overburden and get to pay to sluice by the end of the season. Among them was his mechanic Ryan Kent, who had his family there for a visit. He prepared to leave for a short break that might turn into longer after a discussion with his wife Rachel and daughter Brinley. Rachel got emotional talking about how hard it was at home without him. “You do miss everything at home, “ she said with a tear in her eye. Ryan was torn as they rely on the gold bonus. “At what point do you call it a day and be back with us,” Rachel asked.

Ryan went off to do some soul searching right as the crew ran into its own driveshaft issue on a truck. Chris Lalonde and Kai Shallcross were able to work to fix it together. When Rick returned, he sat down with Rick, who called him his go-to guy. Ryan was worried there wouldn’t be a bonus this year. Rick continued to push how important Ryan was to the crew. Rick said they couldn’t survive the rest of the season without him. Ryan reaffirmed his loyalty to Rick. With that, the two and the rest of the group had a mountain to move in order to pull off the near impossible.

Gold Rush, Fridays, 8/7c, Discovery Channel