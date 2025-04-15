‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Wins Car After Shocking Horseradish Bid

The Price Is Right fans were left scratching their heads after a contestant made an outrageous bid on a small grocery item. Even host Drew Carey seemed confused but let the woman guess again.

On the fifth item up for bid on the Monday, April 14 episode, a contestant named Lyndsey played Rat Race and won a car, but not before she valued a jar of horseradish at $500. At Bidder’s Row, she bid $1,500 on a 512 GB storage laptop computer. Lyndsey was the highest bidder, and with the retail price being $1,549, she won the bid.

Lyndsey got to play Rat Race for a chance to win a 2025 Nissan Versa SR. The other two items she could win were a foldable utility wagon and tennis and golf gear.

Before guessing prices, Lydnsey only had one chance and one rat to win a prize, but in order to get more, she had to guess the correct prices of a grocery item within $1, either under or over. The first item Lydnsey had to guess the price for was a four-ounce container of horseradish. She looked out to the audience and then back at Carey and said, “I heard $500?” Lyndsey asked what the item was she was bidding on again, and when Carey told her it was horseradish, she changed her answer to $50.

“$50?” Carey asked.

Lyndsey looked to the game show audience again, who was suggesting prices with their fingers, and she said, “$15!”

Carey turned towards the model with a slight chuckle and said, “$15.”

The model turned the card over, which revealed the horseradish to be $4.99. “I think they were yelling five for $5,” Carey said. “That’s ok. I know people get nervous. That’s no problem.”

The second item was a cat bed, for which she had to get a price within $10. Once again, Lyndsey took advice from the audience and said, “I’m hearing $35.” The price was $36, so Lyndsey gained a rat, which she picked green. “See how easy that was?” Carey asked her. For the third item, a mini-home movie projector, Lyndsey had to guess the price within $100. She guessed $150, and because it was $200, she could pick another rat, in which she picked blue. This means that if her rats came in first, second, or third, she would get two prizes.

The blue rat came in first, and the green came in third, so Lyndsey won the 2025 Nissan and the utility wagon. Lyndsey spun 50 on the Showcase Showdown, so she did not make it to the Showcase.

Fans reacted to her outrageous bids on YouTube and Reddit. “$15? That was by itself a dumb guess!” a YouTube user wrote.

“15 for horseradish?! *laughing emoji*,” commented another.

“Drew tried to help her, and she still gave an insane answer. $15.00 for that horseradish,” said a third.

“My flabber was definitely gasted,” a Reddit user said.

“I appreciate that they let her correct it to $50, and then correct it to $15 lol,” wrote one fan.

“I was screaming at my TV watching this lol,” a fan on a different thread commented.

“Aw, poor girl! That is a panic response if I’ve ever heard one!” said another.