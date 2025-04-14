‘The Price is Right’: Drew Carey Drops Card as Contestant Wildly Celebrates Win

Host Drew Carey had a snafu during a recent The Price is Right episode. However, the hiccup didn’t prevent the game show contestant from winning the huge prize.

Contestant Anita, from Guam, bid $1 on a vanity with an LED mirror and a matching stool, as well as a multi-styler with six attachments, on the Friday, April 11 episode. The actual retail price was $920. Since the next highest bid was $1,000, Anita won the bid and got to play a game to win another prize.

The game show contestant met Carey on the stage to play Hi-Lo. Hi-Lo is a grocery pricing game where the contestant is shown six grocery items. They have to select the three that they think are the highest-priced items. The prices are then revealed and placed in the Hi row. The lowest price of the highest is kept. The remaining three items are placed in the Lo row. If all three of those items are priced under the one in the Hi row, they win the prize.

For the highest-priced items, Anita picked the grain-free organic cereal, valued at $9.99, Gorilla Glue, priced at $7.99, and the frozen clam strips for $11.49. The highest two items were taken away, so the other three items had to be lower than $7.99.

When Carey went to reveal the price of the green pea snacks, he dropped the card on the floor. He let out a laugh through his nose and then revealed that they were $2.79. The next item was Febreeze air freshener, which was valued at $3.79. She only needed the last item to be less than $7.99. The four-pack of Old Spice soap was $5.49, so she won $7,500.

Anita jumped up and down and skipped into Carey’s arms to celebrate. He led her over to the model James, who stood in front of the board with the prize amount on it. Anita leaped into the air and hugged him before screaming and frantically waving.

She won the Showcase Showdown after spinning 90. During the Showcase, Anita bid on a trip to Washington D.C., a trip to Vancouver, Canada, and a trip to Tokyo, Japan. She bid $23,500. The actual price was $40,964. Because her opponent went over, Anita won the Showcase.