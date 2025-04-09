Christina Haack Opens Up About Dealing With ‘Anxious-Attachment’ Amid New Relationship

Christina Haack has revealed how she recently discovered she has “anxious-attachment” and how that has affected her relationships over the years.

The HGTV star, who has been married three times and is in the middle of a tense divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall, opened up in an Instagram post on Tuesday (April 8), admitting she struggles with “co-dependency” issues.

“As someone who recently discovered I have anxious-attachment (not sure what took me so long 🤪) and for sure a history of co-dependency issues .. things can be challenging and by ‘things’ I mean ‘me,” the Christina in the Country host wrote.

Haack and Hall filed for divorce in July 2024 after three years of marriage. Since then, the exes have been embroiled in a tense legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters, including the selling of Haack’s $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse.

In February 2025, Haack went public with her new relationship, sharing an Instagram photo with her new beau, Christopher Larocca, the president and CEO of Network Connex.

She continued, “Meeting an unexpected good man who has his own amazing career, life & hobbies (who also happens to have zero jealousy) can at times feel strange for someone who has had the opposite..”

“At 41 I’m finally learning about safe communication, independence during commitment and a relationship that is NOT 0-100,” Haack added. “I am for sure guilty of putting pressure on others. Facing my own insecurities has forced me into doing the shadow work I’ve been avoiding.. it’s time to break the cycle.”

Haack was previously married to her Flip Off co-star Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, with the former couple sharing two children. She then married British TV presenter Ant Anstead in 2018, and they were together for three years before divorcing in 2021; she and Anstead share a five-year-old son, Hudson.

Last month, Haack opened up about her new relationship, telling Jeff Lewis on SiriusXM that she is open to getting married for a fourth time, despite previously vowing “no more marriages.”