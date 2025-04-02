More than 25 years ago, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut was released to great fanfare. One of the best parts of the movie was its soundtrack, which included the Oscar-nominated original number “Blame Canada.”

Back then, the song’s lyrics were completely farcical, as the relationship between the United States and Canada wasn’t ever really in question like it was in the movie. Now, though, in the wake of Donald Trump‘s tariff-driven trade war with the U.S.’s northern neighbor, the tune takes on a new meaning… and South Park‘s creatives know that better than anyone.

Comedy Central released the trailer for Season 27 of the long-running adult animated series, which will premiere on July 9. In it, the show teases a lot of political and pop culture commentary bits ahead, from the Statue of Liberty being taken down by the French to Sean “Diddy” Combs joining Starvin’ Marvin in space to planes crashing all over the place.

The teaser also features an army of Canadians marching on to war — presumably with the U.S. After Randy Marsh makes a thinly-veiled joke about Elon Musk (saying, “I’m just gonna do some ketamine and f**k around with the government a little,” as a reference to his reported use of the drug and, of course, his controversial tenure heading DOGE), a familiar refrain plays: “Blame Canada.”

Fans were quick to point out the appropriateness of the song choice.

“I rewatched the south park movie from 1999 the other day and was laughing at how oddly relevant Blame Canada is today. So funny that they brought it back in the trailer,” one fan observed.

Another fan commented on the stylistic sarcasm that came with using a slower rendition of the song’s hook, writing, “I genuinely love the way they put the dramatic Blame Canada cover over all this because I’m so sick of the current Hollywood movies always taking a 20+ year old pop song and putting all those pauses and dramatic notes on them.”

“Blame Canada as a song for this teaser just fits so well with this year good lord lmao,” one user wrote. “‘BLAME CANADA’ gave me Goosebumps,” wrote another fan.

“Diddy, Canadians, Planes and ketamine? Yeah I’ll be there,” one person wrote.

South Park, Season 27 Premiere, July 9, Comedy Central