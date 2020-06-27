‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Rick and Morty’ & 6 More Animated Shows to Binge This Summer

Kieran Ungemach
Comments
Best Animated Series Streaming
Nickelodeon; Adult Swim; FOX

In the era of streaming, there’s no better guilty pleasure than binging your favorite animated shows on the various platforms, especially while we crank up our air conditioners and stay in the shade.

Collections of cartoons, from classics you know and love like Rugrats and The Simpsons to new ones that are sure to make a big splash like Rick and Morty and Bob’s Burgers, have been added to services like Netflix and HBO Max.

Why Animated Episodes Are (Almost Always) a Good Idea
Related

Why Animated Episodes Are (Almost Always) a Good Idea

While summer rolls in and it gets hotter, cool off with eight animated series that you can start watching right now.

The Simpsons Season 31 Cast Family Fox
FOX

The Simpsons

One of the longest running shows can be easily watched on a handful of streaming services. When we say easily, that is if you have the time to watch all 31 seasons! Being around since 1989, this sitcom about working-class life has seen some things. Who knows what they will predict next?

Available on Hulu, Disney+, and Fox Now

Avatar: The Last Airbender Nickelodeon
Nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender

When the world needed him most… he appeared! Nickelodeon’s hit animated series was released on Netflix on May 15 and has been one of its top 10 shows since. Be sure to binge the three seasons about the titular character capable of bending the four elements and maintaining harmony.

Available on Netflix

Big Mouth Netflix
Netflix

Big Mouth

In case you are a late bloomer and haven’t heard of Netflix’s Big Mouth, don’t worry! Seasons 1-3 are not going anywhere, and it is certainly a much watch for new fans looking for a new adult comedy or for old fans to binge all over again. With Season 4 on its way, it is definitely time to explore Nick Kroll’s hormonal creation about growing up.

Available on Netflix

Rugrats Nickelodeon Cartoon
Nickelodeon

Rugrats

Remember the orange VCR tapes that we used to use to check out the adventures of Tommy, Chucky and the rest of the gang? Well Hulu certainly makes it a lot easier to watch our favorite heroes, who certainly don’t do much growing up.

Available on Hulu

Rick and Morty Adult Swim
Adult Swim

Rick and Morty

Seasons 1-3 of the interdimensional sensation have found a couple streaming homes. And with Season 4 ending recently, it’s only a matter of time before you can watch that one, too. Meanwhile, new fans can binge to catch up and old fans can relive the madness of the scientist and his grandson.

Available on Hulu and HBO Max

Looney Tunes Elmer Fudd Bugs Bunny
HBO Max

Looney Tunes

The classic animated show that has been entertaining us since the 1930s and paved the way for the cartoons of today is now streaming. Even almost a century later, you can watch everything from Bugs Bunny’s antics to the elusive Road Runner’s cat and mouse game with Wile E. Coyote.

Available on HBO Max and on Boomerang via Amazon Prime Video

Solar Opposites Season 1 hulu
Courtesy of FOX

Solar Opposites

The creators of Rick and Morty dropped this new sci-fi cartoon on May 8. Just like Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites certainly provides a similar feel with the same unique humor and dark comedy, but with new odd characters and concepts as aliens crash land in suburban America.

Available on Hulu

Bob's Burgers Season 10
FOX

Bob's Burgers

The 10-season family culinary blunder fest is available for streaming. Whether it’s Gene’s antics, Tina’s ability to make any situation awkward, or Bob and Linda’s teamwork to run the family business, this series is a sure portion to satisfy your binging needs.

Available on Hulu

Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005)

Big Mouth

Bob's Burgers

Looney Tunes

Rick and Morty

Rugrats (1991)

Solar Opposites

The Simpsons

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Episode 10
1
‘Love Is Blind’: Which Season 3 Couples Are Still Together?
Raven Ross and SK Agalbada in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3
2
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3’s Raven & SK Give Post-Wedding Update
Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, and Wes Bentley in 'Yellowstone' Season 5
3
Inside Governor John Dutton Waging War in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn in 'Big Sky: Deadly Trails'
4
Reba McEntire Warns Sunny’s in ‘Deep Trouble’ on ‘Big Sky: Deadly Trails’
Tarek and Christina El Moussa - HGTV - Flip or Flop
5
Tarek El Moussa & Christina Hall Reunite For ‘Flip Or Flop: The Final Flip’ On HGTV