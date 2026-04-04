What To Know The official South Park X account mocked recently fired U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi by sharing NSFW screenshots from a 2025 episode satirizing her.

Bondi was reportedly unpopular within the Department of Justice, as evidenced by a photo of her portrait in a trash can after her ouster.

President Trump fired Bondi, citing her transition to the private sector, but sources say he was dissatisfied with her handling of key investigations and she currently has no new job lined up.

Pam Bondi isn’t getting any consolation from South Park after losing her U.S. Attorney General job.

Instead, on Thursday, April 2, the animated Comedy Central show’s X account shared screenshots from the Season 28 episode “The Woman in the Hat,” which aired on October 31, 2025, and depicted Bondi as a literal brown-noser, with excrement on her nose. “You’ve got some s*** on your nose, Pam,” the show’s X post reads.

In “The Woman in the Hat,” it’s the fictionalized White House deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, who alerts the fictionalized Bondi to the feces on her face during a White House meeting. “Pam. Pam, sorry. You got a little s*** on your nose there,” he says.

Later in the episode, Scavino has to give Bondi the same notice. “Uh, Pam. Pam, you got some s*** on your nose again,” he says.

Eventually, a paranormal investigator determines that the “rectoplasm” that keeps reappearing on Bondi’s nose seems to be 54 percent Filet-O-Fish sandwich, and 28 percent Taco Bell, and 14 percent something too explicit for TV Insider to mention.

U.S. Department of Justice employees don’t seem too sorry Bondi is gone, either. A photo obtained by MS NOW shows a framed portrait of Bondi in a trash can at the DOJ offices hours after her ouster. MS NOW cited current and former DOJ staffers who said the gesture reflected Bondi’s unpopularity among officials and agents, thousands of whom left the department during her tenure.

President Donald Trump fired Bondi on Thursday, April 2, saying in a Truth Social post that she would be “transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector” and claiming that she did a “tremendous job” leading the DOJ.

But sources told CNN Trump was frustrated with Bondi for a number of reasons, including her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and a perception she had not investigated or prosecuted enough of his political opponents. And one source told CNN that Bondi does not, in fact, have another job lined up.

In an X post on Thursday, Bondi claimed she led “easily the most consequential first year of the Department of Justice in American history.”