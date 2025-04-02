HGTV’s Chelsea DeBoer Gives ‘Down Home Fab’ Season 3 Update: When Is the Show Coming Back?

It’s been nearly a year since new episodes of Down Home Fab aired on HGTV, leaving fans anxious for more. In fact, one person popped into the comments section of one of host Chelsea DeBoer‘s recent Instagram posts to ask when the show was coming back.

In response, Chelsea acknowledged that she and husband Cole DeBoer will be on the upcoming season of Rock the Block, while also giving some details about when to expect more Down Home Fab.

Rock the Block – April 14th and we haven’t gotten a premiere date for Down Home Fab yet but hopefully SOON!” she wrote. Season 1 of Down Home Fab premiered in January 2023, while Season 2 came back in March 2024, so waiting more than a year between Seasons 2 and 3 isn’t against the norm.

Chelsea DeBoer DOwn Home Fab Season 3 Update

Chelsea DeBoer/Instagram

It was confirmed in July 2024 that Down Home Fab had been renewed for a third season. Chelsea revealed in February that filming had wrapped when she shared videos from the wrap party on her Instagram Story, including footage of herself getting a tattoo at the bash. Season 1 of the series included six episodes, while Season 2 had eight, but an episode count for Season 3 has not been confirmed yet.

As Chelsea pointed out, fans will still get to see her and Cole on Season 6 of Rock the Block. This season, the show will feature a new twist that’s never been done before, pitting rookies and veterans against each other for the first time.

'Rock the Block' Season 6 Has a New Twist: How Is It Different?
Related

'Rock the Block' Season 6 Has a New Twist: How Is It Different?

The two veteran teams — Allison Victoria and Michel Smith Boyd, and Jonathan Knight and Jordan Knight — have competed on Rock the Block before. Meanwhile, the DeBoers and Renovation Aloha stars Kamohai Kalama and Tristyn Kalama will represent the newcomers. All four teams will have to renovate identical properties in a six-week period with the same $250,000 budgets, and whoever gets the highest appraised value for their home will win the competition.

Rock the Block, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, April 14, 9/8c, HGTV

