[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Mythic Quest Season 4 Episode 10, “Heaven and Hell.”]

Mythic Quest‘s fourth season has come to a close, but did the finale, “Heaven and Hell,” set up things for a potential fifth season? While Apple TV+ has yet to renew the workplace comedy about a ragtag team of video game creators, Mythic Quest‘s latest episode certainly left viewers holding their breath for what might come next.

As the company presented Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy’s (Charlotte Nicdao) long-teased Elysium expansion without either of them present for the meeting, the creative partners prepared to part ways. Ian encouraged Poppy to live abroad with the father of her baby-to-be, and he’d set off on his own adventure, but his self-sacrifice could only go on so long.

When Poppy was alerted that Ian had tried logging into the company’s system, she faked going into labor so her plane would turn around, and she forced him to confess the reason he’d returned to work. According to Ian, he can’t imagine not having a part of Poppy in his life, and working on their project while allowing her to seek out a potentially better life elsewhere was his motive.

But it turned out the feeling was mutual for Poppy, who resurfaced some words that Ian had shared with her earlier in the episode, that if there’s a glimmer of hope to make something work with someone you love, you should go for it. Her decision to stay was a way of living by those words.

Ultimately, Poppy was moved by Ian’s growth and ability to be selfless to the point that when he pulled her in, she met him for a kiss that had long evaded this duo. While this moment was definitely shocking, it was not altogether surprising as the show’s constantly danced around the will-they-won’t-they dynamic.

Whether the kiss is a sign of things to come or a big mistake (the latter of which seems more apparent based on their shocked faces), the final moments of Mythic Quest most definitely set things up for a potential fifth season. But what did you think of Ian and Poppy’s big kiss? Let us know in the comments section below, and stay tuned for updates on a potential Season 5 renewal as we await word from Apple TV+.

Mythic Quest, Seasons 1-4, Streaming now, Apple TV+