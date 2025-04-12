Mythic Quest is powering down: Apple TV+ has canceled the comedy series after four seasons.

As a small consolation for fans, however, the Season 4 finale will get a new ending to give the story closure, according to Variety, which reported the cancellation.

“Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, Mythic Quest is coming to a close,” executive producers Megan Ganz, David Hornsby, and Rob McElhenney said in a statement. “We’re so proud of the show and the world we got to build — and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it. To all our fans, thank you for playing with us. To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning.”

The new ending to March 26’s Season 4 finale will start streaming next week, Variety notes.

“Because endings are hard, with Apple’s blessing we made one final update to our last episode — so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over,” the EPs added in their statement.

Mythic Quest centered on the staff of the video game studio developing the online role-playing game of the title. McElhenney and Hornsby starred in the series alongside Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, and Naomi Ekperigin.

The news of Mythic Quest’s cancellation hit fans hard.

“APPLE WHY WOULD YOU CANCEL MYTHIC QUEST AFTER THAT SEASON FINALE!!!!!!!????” X user @mackenzieGNF wrote.

“Heartbroken after ages that a TV network (or whatever you f***ers are called these days) canceled a show I really, really, really dig. Goodbye, Mythic Quest. You were simply incredible. Dumbass Apple,” wrote @prongsy.

@Parzival_200 said, “To say this decision is shortsighted would be an understatement. Mythic Quest was a phenomenal show that balanced its comedic nature so well with its more dramatically paced moments, while tackling the games industry. I am sad, but I am thankful for the seasons we’ve gotten.”

@TheEricGoldman wrote, “I am sad Mythic Quest is canceled while confused/curious about this updated finale, which ain’t a real wrap-up special or such but sounds like more than a lot of canceled shows get. Anyway, I’m gonna miss the show and its characters.”

At least one viewer isn’t sorry to see the series go, however. “Good,” @m_traczyk posted. “Mythic Quest played on cheap stereotypes about gamers and [game development]. It also praised and promoted highly toxic behaviors of people in power, which in reality costs people in the industry their health and life. It was a huge disappointment.”

During its run, Mythic Quest spawned two pandemic-era special episodes — 2020’s “Quarantine” and 2021’s “Everlight” — as well as the anthology spinoff series Side Quest.