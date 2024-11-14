Mythic Quest is gearing up for an epic TV return after nearly three years as Season 4’s arrival approaches. In anticipation of the return, Apple TV+ has announced when Season 4 will premiere and shared several first-look images and additional details about the latest chapter.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about Mythic Quest‘s long-awaited return. Scroll down for a closer peek at the upcoming action.

When will Mythic Quest Season 4 premiere?

Mythic Quest‘s fourth season will officially premiere with two all-new episodes on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. One new episode will then drop weekly on Wednesdays through March 26, 2025.

Who stars in Mythic Quest Season 4?

Rob McElhenney returns as video game creator Ian Grimm alongside costars Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, and Naomi Ekperigin.

What is Mythic Quest Season 4 about?

Together, under the same fluorescent lights, the team behind Mythic Quest reunites to confront new challenges amongst the ever-changing video game landscape as new stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom, and everyone tries to have a little more work-life balance, an issue that has plagued many since the show’s debut. The Season 3 finale, which dropped in January 2023, saw the team members of this workplace comedy moving in new directions. Only time will tell what that looks like once Season 4 arrives.

Who makes Mythic Quest Season 4?

Mythic Quest has been created for television by McElhenney and his It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cohorts Megan Ganz and Charlie Day. They all executive produce the series with Hornsby, Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill, and Gérard Guillemot.

Will there be more Mythic Quest after Season 4?

In addition to the forthcoming fourth season, Mythic Quest‘s spinoff anthology series Side Quest (formerly known as Mere Mortals) will make its global debut on March 26, 2025, with all four episodes. The expansion of the universe explores the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format. The show stars McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, and Shalita Grant among others.

Side Quest is executive produced by Burch, Ganz, McElhenney, Hornsby, Day, Frenkel, Rotenberg, Boykin, John Howell Harris, Katie McElhenney, Todd Biermann, and Genevieve Jones.

Stay tuned for more on the forthcoming season of Mythic Quest as we approach the new year, and let us know what you’re hoping to see in the comments section, below.

Mythic Quest, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Apple TV+

Side Quest, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Apple TV+