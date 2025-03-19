Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Shares Rare Baby Photo & Talks Marriage to Ken

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is embracing motherhood and has shared a rare photo of her baby daughter, Aurora Raina Urke, on Instagram.

Blanchard posted the photo on Tuesday (March 18), showing a close-up of Aurora’s arms as she’s been cradled. Neither the baby nor Blanchard’s face are visible in the shot.

“Trust the magic of new beginnings,” the Lifetime reality star captioned the photo.

Blanchard, who shares Aurora with her boyfriend, Ken Urker, previously revealed she wouldn’t share public photos of her child. “To everyone asking, No, I will not be posting pictures of Aurora,” Blanchard wrote in her Instagram Stories. “I understand everyone’s excitement and we appreciate the support, but we value the privacy and safety of our daughter.”

The Life After Lock Up star announced she was pregnant last July, and on December 28, 2024, she and Urker welcomed Aurora. Now, many fans are wondering if marriage is the next step for the loved-up couple.

Blanchard and Urker first connected while the former was serving a ten-year prison sentence for her role in the death of her mother, Dee Dee. Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

In the March 17 episode of Life After Lock Up, Blanchard opened up about her relationship with Urker and why they’re not rushing into marriage, especially amid her ongoing divorce from her estranged husband Ryan Anderson.

“When we reconnected, it was the hormones,” Blanchard said of rekindling her romance with Urker after her release from prison. “The hormones made me move so fast. Do I regret it? I don’t regret the choices I’ve made with him. What I regret is how I went about it.”

She continued, “I wouldn’t take it back, but I wish it would have been different for Ryan’s sake. People got hurt, and I recognize that a lot more now. The last thing I want to do is make another hasty decision.”

Blanchard revealed that Urker “hasn’t hinted around to proposing,” explaining, “He’s just making big statements of love. And with an upcoming baby [the episode was filmed last year], with my divorce about to be finalized, that’s when we move into unknown territory that I am free. I’m not married to Ryan anymore. I’m not held down by that. Anything can happen.”

While wedding bells might not be in the immediate future, Blanchard is clearly happy in her relationship. “I have loved this man for seven years,” she stated. “I am so happy and content. Is everything rainbows and sunshine? Hell no! But I feel like we’ve gotten to a place that we can be open with each other about the time that we were separated, we’re able to handle things in a more mature way now.”

That said, despite no firm plans for tying the knot, Urker told E! News earlier this month that he and Blanchard are “moving in that direction.”

“We don’t have an exact date, but it definitely is at the forefront of our lives,” he added. “It’s something that we all want as a family, and eventually, we’ll get there. So just stay tuned for that.”

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Season 2, Mondays, 9/8c, Lifetime

If you or someone you know is the victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.