Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Gets Candid About Her Murdered Mom & Life With Ken Urker

Ahead of the second season of Gypsy-Rose: Life After Lock Up, which premieres on March 10, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, have been opening up about life as new parents.

Blanchard announced she was pregnant last July, and on December 28, 2024, she and Urker welcomed a baby girl, Aurora. Speaking with Extra‘s Billy Bush, Blanchard said her favorite part about motherhood so far is “getting to see [Aurora’s] little personality develop.”

“She’s meeting those milestones perfectly. She’s starting to smile. She’s starting to show us who she is, what she’s about,” the Lifetime reality star added.

The couple also opened up about having to take a paternity test amid Blanchard’s divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson. Both Blanchard and Urker told the outlet they never had any doubts as to who the father was.

“I knew what the results were going to be all along. Everything from the beginning checked out… We never had any doubts that it was gonna be our kid,” Urker said. “We did the paternity test early to, you know, calm the mind or ease the minds of everyone else involved, and then we just did another one for, you know, legal reasons. But we knew all along what the results were gonna be.”

Blanchard agreed, adding, “I knew. I was like, ‘We’re having a baby.’ I mean, the timeline of everything, I knew who the father was the whole time.”

The couple first connected while Blanchard was serving a ten-year prison sentence for her role in the death of her mother, Dee Dee. Growing up, Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

When asked if her own childhood trauma has an impact on how she raises her daughter, Blanchard shared, “I feel like my past doesn’t really have any effect on how I am with my own daughter. The only way it affects is, I realize how much I want to give her, how much happiness I want to give her. Because looking back on my childhood, I realize where my mom went wrong, and with that knowledge, I’m taking it, applying it, and choosing not to follow in my mom’s footsteps.”

She continued, “Just kind of, like, decisions that she made, like, she didn’t have a baby shower, and so I chose to have a baby shower. It’s just kind of little things that are not really so significant, but it individualizes me as a mom and separates me from my mom.”

Blanchard said she “rejects a lot of the things” her mom did, noting how she and Urker discuss things before making decisions when it comes to Aurora. “So, for example,” she said. “I got my ears pierced as a baby, and I asked Ken, ‘Should we get her ears pierced? I got mine pierced as a baby.’ He’s like, ‘No, she can decide that when she’s 13.’ I was like, ‘Okay. That works.'”

As for whether she has any worries about being a good mom, Blanchard stated, “Not ‘worry’ per se, but definitely, like two weeks after I had her, the postpartum hormones definitely gave me greater insight into the emotions that I felt now having a child of my own. Everything is felt so much stronger, so I think processing that with my therapist has also helped a lot too.”

The couple were also asked how they will deal with Aurora finding out about Blanchard’s past once she gets older. “We know that day will come at some point, and I think that, like, we have a plan,” Urker explained. “We’re gonna navigate that as a family, come together, have those conversations when she’s old [enough] to understand and maybe have some therapy in the mix too for all of us, her included.”

He concluded, “I just know that with the connections that we all have and the family circle that we have that we’re gonna get through just fine as a family.”

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Season 2 Premiere, March 10 at 9/8c, Lifetime

If you or someone you know is the victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.