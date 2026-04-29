What To Know The Season 4 finale teaser for Will Trent shows Angie and Seth in grave danger as they head to the hospital to have their baby.

Plus, it looks like Faith might be in peril, too, as she’s attacked in the preview.

It looks like Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) will be finally ready to give birth to her and Dr. Seth’s (Scott Foley) baby on the Season 4 finale of Will Trent next Tuesday (May 5) … if they can survive the trip to the hospital, that is.

In the look ahead to the final episode, titled “Be of Service,” we see Angie announce to Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) and Franklin (Kevin Daniels), while clutching her belly, “This is happening, I think.”

“Well, it’s about time!” Ormewood exclaims. (Both he and Franklin have been regularly joking about just how long Angie has been pregnant in recent episodes, possibly as a wink to fans who’ve noticed the same.)

Soon, she’s in the car with Seth, and all seems well until an SUV slams into the passenger side where Angie’s seated.

After all the anguish with Amanda Wagner’s (Sonja Sohn) death, could we be facing yet another major tragedy in the finale?

Elsewhere in the teaser, the case of the day finds Will (Ramón Rodríguez), Faith (Iantha Richardson), and the rest of the GBI working to track down teens who’ve been kidnapped by people dressed as police officers.

Based on the teaser, Faith might also be in danger during the search, as she’s shown getting hit in the back of the head by a lamp while trying to round up the kidnappers with Ormewood. Ruh roh.

The official description for the episode warns, “A missing college student ignites a frantic search that quickly reveals something far more dangerous than a simple abduction. As the team races to uncover the truth, Angie, on the brink of motherhood, heads to the hospital with Seth.”

So it looks like Will Trent‘s Season 4 closer will be an eventful one indeed. Will everyone make it out unscathed, though? Or will we face yet another dark twist?

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC