What To Know LA‘s Daniela Ruah joined the NCIS: Partners & Probies podcast hosted by Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover on April 28.

She discussed Kensi and Deeks’ relationship as well as her thoughts on reprising her role on NCIS.

It’s been almost three years since NCIS: Los Angeles ended, but the franchise is still going strong and continues to expand — and not just on CBS (and Paramount+). This season, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover have begun hosting a podcast, NCIS: Partners & Probies, taking fans inside the making of the series with cast, crew, and more. The Tuesday, April 28, episode guest was Daniela Ruah, who starred as Kensi Blye for all 14 seasons of the LA spinoff.

When it came time for the fan questions at the end of the interview, she was asked where she thinks fan-favorite couple Kensi and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) are now. The series ended with their family growing with Kensi’s pregnancy announcement (after they’d adopted a teen she encountered during a case previously).

“In my opinion, I think they’re back to work. I think they both love what they do far too much,” Ruah said on the podcast. “I think they’re both back to work, and I think Mama Deeks is probably helping out with raising little ninja baby Kensi.”

She also thinks they had a baby girl. “It was never established, but I don’t know. I feel like Kensi would have a tough little girl,” she admitted.

It wasn’t until Season 5 that Kensi and Deeks went on a date, but it took until the following season for them to get together. Their wedding was in Season 10.

Ruah called the developments in Kensi and Deeks’ relationship, from partners and friends to lovers, “a very natural progression” on the Partners & Probies podcast. “I thought it was a progression that made sense. I think we always knew off the bat that it would somehow lead in that direction. And Eric and I have great chemistry. For those who don’t know, we’re actually family members at this point,” she added. (She’s married to his brother, David Olsen.)

Since the end of NCIS: LA, Ruah has reprised her role as Kensi on the mothership, in the franchise’s 1000th episode. She’s also directed episodes of NCIS and the Hawai’i spinoff. So, would she appear again on NCIS?

“Sure,” Ruah said on the podcast. “Absolutely, of course, of course. I love it. People have said multiple times, are you afraid of becoming just attached to this character? And it’s like, no. I played her for so long. She is me. I am her. … I think it would be so fun.”

Do you want to see Daniela Ruah on NCIS again — or perhaps on the New York spinoff starring her LA costar LL Cool J — as Kensi? Let us know in the comments section below.