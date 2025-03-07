In the middle of covering up Grosse Pointe Garden Society‘s shocking murder, Birdie (Melissa Fumero) took matters (and a dead person’s phone) into her own hands. She walked right into the lion’s den — the police station — and she revealed what happened to… Joel (Matthew Davis), the man she happens to be in love with.

The small town is one filled to the max with secrets and lies. Can Birdie truly trust Joel with this knowledge that could put her and her friends in prison? Fumero spilled the dirt (pun intended) to TV Insider.

“Birdie can definitely trust Joel with this secret of what has transpired with the body, Quiche,” she said. “Why, I can’t say, but she definitely can trust him.” While the “stakes are high for both of them,” Joel will continue to go to great lengths to protect Birdie. “He wants to keep his boo out of jail,” Fumero quipped.

Birdie and Joel’s relationship is complicated, to say the least. He’s married to Misty (Daniella Alonso), the woman who adopted Ford (Felix Avitia), the son Birdie gave up for adoption when she was a teenager. Despite the many obstacles in their way, Birdie and Joel’s love for each other might just be the real deal.

“I don’t think Joel’s ever met someone like Birdie, and I don’t think Birdie’s ever met someone like Joel,” Fumero explained. “I think they probably have similar upbringings and backgrounds. I think Joel is the first guy who really sees Birdie. He sees through the glam and the hair and the makeup and the fashion. I think he zeroes in on who she really is. That’s very disarming for Birdie and kind of irresistible. I think she does that a little bit for him, too.”

However, Fumero teased that Birdie is “headed for a dumpster fire” when it comes to the Ford situation. Ford doesn’t know Birdie is his biological mother, and that secret could blow up their worlds. “Birdie likes drama, and she doesn’t even always do it intentionally, but she’s digging herself a grave, so to speak,” Fumero told TV Insider.

Given how Birdie immediately went to Joel for help, does this mean she doesn’t trust Alice (AnnaSophia Robb), Brett (Ben Rappaport), and Catherine (Aja Naomi King)? “She knows Joel can help them cover this up and get out of this, and she knows he will do it. And that’s all I can say. Things will be more explained and make more sense down the line,” the actress teased.

Of course, we had to ask how Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Amy and Jake (Andy Samberg) would be approaching this murder investigation. The police aren’t on Birdie, Alice, Brett, and Catherine’s trail yet, but it’s only a matter of time.

“Let’s just say it’s good thing that the show is set in Michigan and not New York because I do think that Jake and Amy would probably figure out who Quiche is [and what happened],” Fumero laughed.

Watch the full video above for more Grosse Pointe Garden Society scoop.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1, Sundays, 10/9c, NBC