Once a Grosse Pointe Garden Society member, always a Grosse Point Garden Society member. After NBC canceled the drama series, its cast members shared their disappointment about the news — and their appreciation for their collaborators — on social media.

“Oh, Birdie. You were one for the books,” Melissa Fumero wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of herself on set, in and out of character. “You felt like an amalgamation of every role I’ve ever played. I’ll miss so many things about this job, but most of all, I will miss the incredible group of humans it brought together. I won’t miss the shoes. It’s really hard to make a show. Even harder to keep it on air. I’ll forever be proud of what we made. Thanks for watching.”

Ben Rappaport also mourned the show on Instagram as he shared a group photo of himself and his Grosse Pointe colleagues. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Showbiz ain’t for the faint of heart,” he wrote. “Our beloved Grosse Pointe Garden Society was canceled today. I’ll sure miss working with these (and all of our) amazing folks every day. This was a special one.”

And AnnaSophia Robb reacted to the news in her Instagram Stories. In one post, she said, “Damn. I wish miss our GPGS family. Grateful and proud of all that we made together.”

In another update, Robb wrote, “We really did have the best crew. Thanks for making it a truly magnificent experience. It’s a blessing to do what you love, and an even bigger one to work with kind, talented, and fun folks.”

Created by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, Grosse Pointe Garden Society starred those three actors and Aja Naomi King as four members of a suburban garden club who have a murderous secret buried in their flower beds. The drama series debuted on February 23 and finished its 13-episode season on May 16.

Among NBC’s scripted shows, however, Grosse Pointe ranked last in both average total audience (1.23 million viewers) and average 18-to-49 demo rating (0.125), according to TV Series Finale. NBCUniversal executives considered moving Grosse Pointe to Peacock but decided the projected audience for the show on that streaming platform would not be large enough, according to Deadline.