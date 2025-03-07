‘S.W.A.T.’ Stars & Fans React After Show Is Canceled for Third Time

CBS has canceled the Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. after eight seasons and 163 episodes, but is this truly the end for the long-running action drama?

This marks the third time S.W.A.T. has faced cancelation over the past two years. In May 2023, CBS announced it was dropping the show after six seasons; however, just days later, the network reversed its decision and revealed it would be returning for a seventh and final season. Season 7 turned out to not be the final, as CBS surprisingly renewed S.W.A.T. for an eighth season in May 2024.

According to Variety, the show’s producers and stars were told on Thursday (March 6) that the series would not be picked up for a ninth season. S.W.A.T. is currently airing its 22-episode eighth season on Fridays at 8 pm, with nine episodes left to go. The season will wrap up in May.

“It’s heartbreaking news, primarily because it’s been such an immense pleasure working with this cast and crew to put out a show that we’ve always been proud of,” showrunner and executive producer Andrew Dettman said in a statement.

He added, “They are truly an extraordinary group of people who have all worked so hard and have been so dedicated for all these eight seasons, overcoming countless challenges. I can’t give them enough credit. I feel so privileged to have been a part of the S.W.A.T. family.”

S.W.A.T. premiered on November 2, 2017, and centers on Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore) and Twenty Squad. In addition to Moore, the show also stars Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Anna Enger Ritch, and Niko Pepaj.

Moore opened up about the cancelation in an Instagram video on Thursday, telling his followers, “It sucks. It’s sad.”

“Uncanceled twice, two years in a row,” he continued. “Canceled. Uncanceled. Now, I don’t know my history, but how many shows get to say that? I’m gonna say none.”

“I had to give a speech today to my crew and say, ‘Hey, we’re done,’” Moore added. “[I told the crew] there’s nothing I can say to make this sound nice, good, optimistic — nothing. But I said, ‘Be proud. Be proud because we defied the odds, and we made a hit television show that the world loved to watch.’”

He also shared a message to CBS, saying, “If you’re done — I know it’s about money, optics, politics — I don’t think you’re making the right decision. But if you are done, I say thank you, genuinely, honestly.”

Executive producer Shawn Ryan also shared a statement, writing, “It’s been an extraordinary privilege to work on S.W.A.T. for eight seasons and tell the stories of Hondo and 20-Squad. I thank our fans, Shemar Moore, the rest of our cast, our producers, Sony Pictures Television, CBS Studios and CBS for the opportunity. Most of all I want to thank our tireless, dedicated crew who made our writers, directors and cast always look good. My greatest concern right now is for them.”

Fans were devastated by the news and took to social media to share their reactions, with one Instagram commenter writing, “Noooo!!!! I don’t know why they keep trying to cancel. Is such a great show and is very popular! I will definitely miss it if it can’t be saved again. One of my favorite shows of all time.”

“It’s unbelievable.😕 Eight seasons of a show that was action-packed and had good ratings. Now to simply cancel it… no words.😔 This cannot be a final decision.😢 Thank you to the entire crew in front of and behind the camera for the incredible performance,” said another.

“I’m so sad! They can’t cancel y’all again!” another added.

Another wrote, “So sad right now!!! I didn’t want to think that it was coming! I would push for another season all over again! Love u!!”

“CBS is making a big mistake,” said one fan.

“So sorry you & the @swatcbs team are going through this again! Really hope someone comes through & picks up the show. If not, thanks for the ride,” added another.

“I pray that another network picks up your show,” wrote one commenter.

Former guest stars also commented, including Kareem Grimes, who wrote on Moore’s Instagram page, “Had a Great Time on that Show. Thank you @swatcbs Cast and Crew for Allowing me to play and Bring Life to “LilRed.””

Actor Anthony Bless told Moore, “The @swatcbs crew is absolutely extraordinary and it starts at the top with You & @jayharrington3 . Complete gentlemen and professionals and you both made me feel like I was fully part of the team even for a guest star appearance. From the moment Jonny welcomed me at the fitting to my entire experience on set, from top to bottom you all were class acts. So thank you, sincerely. And a LOT of ppl are gonna truly miss the epic ride that is S.W.A.T.”

Are you sad to see S.W.A.T. come to an end? Should CBS change its decision? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.