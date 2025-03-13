Fixer to Fabulous Jenny Marrs has been answering fan questions about the popular HGTV renovation show, including how many homes she and her husband, Dave Marrs, work on at once.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday (March 7), Jenny answered “three of the most asked questions from this past week,” which included the often asked, “How many houses are we typically working on at any given time?”

The HGTV reality star revealed she and her team “usually work on 4 houses at a time. Sometimes, more.”

She continued, “The past couple of years have been weird as we came out of Covid delays and we are just starting to get back to a more typical schedule which means we work on 4-5 houses at a time over a 6-9 week timeframe (sometimes longer… this past season, we had some giant builds that took a few months longer than normal).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Marrs (@jennymarrs)

“In comparison, a “normal” non-show build or renovation takes 12 months + … so the production schedule definitely dictates the fast-paced reno timeframe!” Jenny added.

Another fan wanted to know where Jenny gets her clothes. She responded by saying, “You guys, this question is so kind and makes me laugh because, while I absolutely love antique and/or shopping for home decor, I absolutely loathe shopping for clothes.”

She joked, “I want someone to hand me a pair of pants and a shirt and tell me what to wear (every so often, the network sends my rescuer @glamandaloves to town for promo stuff and it’s the best day for me because she tells me how to tuck or where to fold or what the latest sock trend is – I can’t keep up and have no desire to).”

Jenny admitted that most of the time, she borrows clothes from her sister-in-law or friends. “I have been known to snag a shirt from our closet staging stash or have swapped shirts with our producer a time or two when I needed an outfit change,” she noted while also adding that she loves “thrift shopping at local stores.”

In the Facebook comments of the Q&A, one fan asked if the show could move on from its use of the color green. “Nope. Homeowners give me their color preferences and I always work with what they ask for and green is on 99% of their lists!” Jenny replied.

She added, “It’s a soothing color inspired by nature and the most versatile color there is. It can be neutral or bold or moody or modern or traditional … the list is unending. It’s the absolute best color in the color wheel in my humble opinion. I’ll never not use it.”

Another Instagram commenter suggested “maybe a mini series could be behind the scenes of making an episode of ‘Fixer to Fabulous.'”

Jenny loved the idea, responding, “That would be fun! We have a small but mighty team here! I couldn’t do it without them!”

Fixer to Fabulous debuted in 2017 and follows Jenny and Dave restoring historic homes in their hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas, where the couple lives with their five children and several farm animals. The house they live in was built in 1903 and was set to be demolished before the Marrs’ jumped into save the historic building they now call home.

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 6, Tuesdays, 8/7c, HGTV