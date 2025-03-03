Jenny Marrs got deep while discussing one of the more difficult aspects of her job in a new Instagram post. The Fixer to Fabulous star shared a Bible quote about work and opened up about something she’s struggled with as a television star.

“You see, we work really hard all year – heads down, focused – without outside feedback. We just do our jobs and ensure our clients are happy with their homes,” Marrs shared. “Then, when the season begins airing each week, we receive an onslaught of opinions, criticism and ratings’ pressure. It’s the strangest part of this job of ours.”

The HGTV star admitted that criticism “used to bother” her, adding, “I would stay up late at night reading the comments – my heart racing and my hands shaking – sleep then became elusive. I’d later find myself paralyzed by decisions, wondering how viewers would react when watching.”

However, she said she was able to find a “deep sense of peace” after reading the Galatians 6:4 Bible verse. “These days, I truly don’t care about the ratings or the critics (if you talk about my kids – I will go full momma-bear – but if you don’t like my paint color choices – oh well),” she continued. “I feel a deep satisfaction in doing my job to the very best of my ability and I can trust God with the rest. My prayer from day one has been and continues to be: God, protect my heart from both criticism and praise.”

Marrs acknowledged that her job “is weird and likely different” from that of her average followers. “But I also know the pressures of this world are relentless,” she continued. “Although this is vulnerable, I felt like I needed to share Paul’s words so someone else can also be reminded: you don’t need to bear the weight of the world. Simply work hard, love those around you well, and trust God for the rest. As a dear friend often says: all will be well.”

Marrs and her husband, Dave Marrs, are currently starring on Season 6 of Fixer to Fabulous. They wrapped filming in February and already began shooting the new season on Monday, March 3.

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 6, Tuesdays, 8/7c, HGTV