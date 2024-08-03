Christina Hall Slams Ex’s Message of ‘Hope’ Amid Contentious Divorce

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Christina Hall, Josh Hall
Entertainment Tonight/YouTube

HGTV star Christina Hall flipped the script on husband Josh Hall’s Instagram post after their marriage flopped.

On Wednesday, July 31 — a few weeks after his and Christina’s breakup — Josh posted a photo of a sculpture spelling out “HOPE” in an Instagram Story, adding a prayer emoji and a blue heart emoji.

The following day, Christina re-posted that pic to her own Instagram Stories and added a snarky caption. “I ‘HOPE’ she pays me millions more than what she’s offered me,” she wrote, adding a prayer emoji and a cash emoji, per People.

A day after Christina’s clapback, a source close to Josh told People his post was a message of hope as he visited his “sick best friend, who is a cop with a terminal illness,” at City of Hope, a cancer treatment facility. “This post had nothing to do with Christina,” the source added.

A source close to Christina, meanwhile, told the magazine that the Christina on the Coast star thought Josh was in Nashville, Tennessee, at the time and “had no idea that he was at City of Hope.”

On Friday, August 2, Josh opened up about the downfall of his and Christina’s marriage in an Instagram post. “I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for,” he wrote. “I will not publicly badmouth anyone, as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever.”

He added: “We are real humans, this is our life, and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Hall (@unbrokenjosh)

Christina — who has two children with ex-husband (and former Flip or Flop costar) Tarek El Moussa and one with ex-husband Ant Anstead — tied the knot with Josh in 2021. The estranged couple split on July 8, and Josh filed for divorce on July 16, citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ.

Everything We Know About HGTV’s ‘The Flip Off’ Amid Christina & Josh Hall’s Split
Related

Everything We Know About HGTV’s ‘The Flip Off’ Amid Christina & Josh Hall’s Split

The split comes ahead of the 2025 premiere of Christina and Josh’s new show The Flip Off. In that HGTV offering, they’ll compete against Tarek and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, to see which couple can flip a house for the biggest profit.

In a recent ex parte filing, Christina accused Josh of mishandling money from two Tennessee rental homes she owns, alleging that Josh told a property manager to transfer $35,000 in rent payments to his personal bank account, according to People.

Christina also seemingly called Josh “an insecure man with a large ego” on Instagram, the magazine reported. “I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children, and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did not work for should be ashamed,” she wrote.

Christina on the Coast - HGTV

Christina on the Coast where to stream

Flip or Flop - HGTV

Flip or Flop where to stream

Christina on the Coast

Flip or Flop

The Flip Off

Christina Hall

Josh Hall

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Autumn Reeser and Aaron O'Connell in 'Junebug'
1
Why Autumn Reeser’s New Hallmark Movie Couldn’t ‘Have Been Made Before Now’
BIG BROTHER Thursday August 1, on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+ and PlutoTV. Pictured: Lisa Weintraub.
2
‘Big Brother’: Lisa Weintraub Speaks Out After Dramatic Eviction Against Angela Murray
Actress Gillian Anderson and actor David Duchovny attend the premiere of Fox's 'The X-Files' at California Science Center on January 12, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
3
Gillian Anderson Addresses Shocking David Duchovny Golden Globes Kiss
Lauryn Efird and Josh Efird
4
Mama June’s Daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird Files for Divorce
Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin on set of 'The View' Season 27
5
‘The View’ Announces Big Change for Next Season