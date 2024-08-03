Christina Hall Slams Ex’s Message of ‘Hope’ Amid Contentious Divorce

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

HGTV star Christina Hall flipped the script on husband Josh Hall’s Instagram post after their marriage flopped.

On Wednesday, July 31 — a few weeks after his and Christina’s breakup — Josh posted a photo of a sculpture spelling out “HOPE” in an Instagram Story, adding a prayer emoji and a blue heart emoji.

The following day, Christina re-posted that pic to her own Instagram Stories and added a snarky caption. “I ‘HOPE’ she pays me millions more than what she’s offered me,” she wrote, adding a prayer emoji and a cash emoji, per People.

Christina Hall rips into estranged husband Josh’s ‘hope’ message, suggests she offered him ‘millions’ in divorce https://t.co/vsR7YAzlKy pic.twitter.com/8mP28S7qR4 — Page Six (@PageSix) August 2, 2024

A day after Christina’s clapback, a source close to Josh told People his post was a message of hope as he visited his “sick best friend, who is a cop with a terminal illness,” at City of Hope, a cancer treatment facility. “This post had nothing to do with Christina,” the source added.

A source close to Christina, meanwhile, told the magazine that the Christina on the Coast star thought Josh was in Nashville, Tennessee, at the time and “had no idea that he was at City of Hope.”

On Friday, August 2, Josh opened up about the downfall of his and Christina’s marriage in an Instagram post. “I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for,” he wrote. “I will not publicly badmouth anyone, as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever.”

He added: “We are real humans, this is our life, and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Hall (@unbrokenjosh)

Christina — who has two children with ex-husband (and former Flip or Flop costar) Tarek El Moussa and one with ex-husband Ant Anstead — tied the knot with Josh in 2021. The estranged couple split on July 8, and Josh filed for divorce on July 16, citing irreconcilable differences, according to TMZ.

The split comes ahead of the 2025 premiere of Christina and Josh’s new show The Flip Off. In that HGTV offering, they’ll compete against Tarek and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, to see which couple can flip a house for the biggest profit.

In a recent ex parte filing, Christina accused Josh of mishandling money from two Tennessee rental homes she owns, alleging that Josh told a property manager to transfer $35,000 in rent payments to his personal bank account, according to People.

Christina also seemingly called Josh “an insecure man with a large ego” on Instagram, the magazine reported. “I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children, and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did not work for should be ashamed,” she wrote.