‘The Flip Off” Star Christina Haack Addresses Confusion Over Her Last Name

What’s in a name? A lot if you’re Christina Haack as a popular staple of HGTV thanks to shows like Flip or Flop, Christina on the Coast and the current hit The Flip Off. It wasn’t until recently that the real estate investor and television personality set the record straight after the rotation of last names and what will stick. Haack has been married three times including her network counterpart Tarek El Moussa, Ant Anstead, and most recently, Josh Hall.

The clarification came during press for The Flip Off, which features ex El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae in a fun-spirited competition see them put their flipping skills to the test to see who can get secure the biggest financial gain when it’s all said and done. With the tumultuous marriage between Christina and Josh ending in divorce, Tarek asked the burning question during a spot with ET about how Christina wanted to be addressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

He asked, “Do you go by El Moussa, Hall, Haack or Anstead?” She responded, “Haack.” Tarek responded with, “Okay, so you’re back to the original.” Christina told him that it has been “Haack since ‘08,” and, “that it’s here to stay.” Tarek isn’t so sure about that saying, “Okay, we’ll see.”

Haack has changed her last name every time she was married and then went back following the split. Last month, she marked being “officially a Haack” with a photo on Instagram stories of the official social security paperwork. She joked that her Wikipedia entry needed to be changed as the paperwork listed her as married twice. Haack is certainly keeping everyone on their toes when it comes to the name game. Perhaps, she should consider just using Christina. It works for Cher.

Beyond her personal life, which has become tabloid fodder, Haack has a lot to celebrate professionally. HGTV just announced that The Flip Off delivered the network’s highest-rated freshman series premiere among Adults 25-54 since September 2022 with 4 million total viewers across linear and streaming when it premiered on January 29. The show has also delivered in several demographics and metrics. Across social media, The Flip Off has also generated 20 million impressions and 17 million video views in January alone across HGTV’s digital platforms.

The Flip Off, Wednesdays, 8/7c, HGTV