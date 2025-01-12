Christina Haack Is Dating Someone New After Josh Hall Split: Report

Looks like Christina Haack and Josh Hall have both moved on with new romances amid their divorce. Hall reportedly has a new girlfriend, and now it seems Haack has a new man in her life.

Haack has been dating businessman Christopher Larocca for a few months, according to DailyMail.com, with a source telling the site that Haack and Larocca aren’t hiding their relationship, as they’re “always together and out and about” around Newport Beach, California.

The duo has also traveled abroad together, including an October 2024 trip to Italy organized by Ferrari, according to DailyMail.com. (They’re even the couple shown from behind in an Instagram slideshow that the dealership Ferrari of Newport Beach posted in November, the outlet reports.)

Larocca is the president and CEO of Network Connex, a digital communications infrastructure services company, and he has an MBA from the University of Southern California and a BS in civil engineering from Clemson Magazine, according to his company bio.

The update comes as Haack continues divorce proceedings with Hall, whom she married in October 2021. Hall filed for divorce in July 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. Haack was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021.

Hall, meanwhile, is reportedly dating model Stephanie Gabrys but keeping a much lower profile than his estranged wife.

Haack and Hall were booked to costar in the upcoming HGTV series The Flip Off, vying against El Moussa and his new wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, in a house-flipping competition. But after her split from Hall — part of which is shown in an HGTV promo — Haack filmed the rest of the season without him.

“I did not enjoy filming with him,” Haack later told Entertainment Tonight. “So having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every, every way. The show would have been hard to film [with] jealousy of Tarek. [Hall] doesn’t like our dynamic, because Tarek and I have our own dynamic, and some could call it ‘flirty.’ It’s more like, for me, it’s like a sibling type of thing.”

HGTV calls The Flip Off a “throwdown competition” to see “which ex can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain, earning the chance at ultimate bragging rights and a first-class vacation paid for by the loser.”

The Flip Off, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 29, 8/7c, HGTV