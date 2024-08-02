In her own words, the legendary Elizabeth Taylor reflects on her life during the height of her fame in 1964. At the time, she recorded 40 hours of interviews that are now coming to light in the HBO documentary Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes.

In the audio, the Hollywood icon narrates her own story to journalist Richard Meryman and addresses her famous relationships. “I’ve been married too many times,” she says. “I made horrendous mistakes, and I have paid for them.”

Taylor was married eight times to seven different men over the course of her life. From her passionate and stormy relationship with Richard Burton to the loss of her third husband in a tragic accident, Taylor’s romantic life experienced so many highs and lows through the years.

Scroll down to look back at Taylor’s husbands in order from first to last.

