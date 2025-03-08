Amy (Molly Parker) may have forgotten eight years of her life after the car accident at the beginning of Doc, but it sounds like she may be getting close to being exactly where she was before it: suspicious of what led to a patient of Richard’s (Scott Wolf) dying. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the March 11 episode, and she’s starting to ask questions — and she’s not the only one.

“Amy’s questions are becoming Julie’s questions,” Richard explains to his lawyer. She advises him, “Don’t spiral. So people are digging, so what? What exactly are they gonna find?” Then she makes clear, “That wasn’t a rhetorical, Richard. What’s your exposure? Is there a paper trail?” He doesn’t think so.

“I’m gonna say this with love because my fee buys a certain bedside manner, but you don’t inspire confidence,” she points out. He tells her, “Your fee better buy a whole lot more than that.” She wants them to start preparing a defense in case this goes to trial. But he asks, “My negligence killed a man, and then I lied about it. How do you defend that?” Watch the full sneak peek to see her idea.

It wasn’t until Episode 7 that we learned that Richard’s life at home hasn’t been easy lately; his son has been diagnosed with bipolar and schizotypal disorders. “[That] episode was obviously incredibly meaningful for Richard. He’s been carrying a lot and hiding a lot over the course of these first episodes,” Wolf told us. “I knew eventually we were going to learn more about what was going on behind the scenes in Richard’s personal life and how that affected everything that had happened and that he was currently doing to protect himself. When I read the script for the episode, I was just blown away, and I was so grateful. And it felt like a chance to really confront the audience in a really fun, challenging way, which is, you think you know this guy, you think you know sort of why he operates the way he does.”

He added, “This was a chance to take this guy who had been presented as the villain, the antagonist, the disturber of things, the holder of secrets, the harmer of people, and you see a flawed, wounded, terrified husband, father, human being who’s doing everything he can to hold his family together, to protect his son, who’s dealing with a really complicated mental health issue.”

Also in this next episode, titled “What Goes Up…” Amy, finally allowed to practice medicine again without supervision, struggles to diagnose her most complicated patient yet: TJ’s (Patrick Walker) dad. Sonya (Anya Banerjee) and Jake (Jon Ecker) treat a single mom who’s reluctant to stay in the hospital.

