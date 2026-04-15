Will Scott Wolf Be Back for ‘Doc’ Season 3?

What To Know Richard Miller was ready to leave Westside at the end of Doc Season 2.

Executive producer Barbie Kligman addresses Scott Wolf’s fate in Season 3.

Dr. Richard Miller (Scott Wolf) may be thinking about leaving Westside after the Doc Season 2 finale, but did Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) change his mind with their last conversation? We’ll have to wait for Season 3 to see, but executive producer Barbie Kligman‘s comments are promising to see Wolf again.

“I will say that some stuff I got to leave as an actual cliffhanger here,” she told TV Insider. “I will say that we love Richard, and because we love him so much both as an actor and personally, we’re always trying to find a place for Richard. But whether or not that is going to happen in Season 3, I’m not going to tell you.”

Richard was among those infected in the two-hour finale, and the doctors used his blood during their trial and error to find a treatment. But there were limited doses, and among the lucky receivers — via names pulled out of a hat — was nurse Liz (Conni Miu), who took issue with Richard returning after the events of Season 1 and him forcing her to be part of his lie and cover-up.

Amy was infected after an accidental needle stick treating Richard, and the two joked about how intentional that was as he was leaving the hospital near the end of the finale. She also apologized for thinking he killed the patient who brought the virus into the hospital, and he pointed out that she figured out what was going on as quickly as she did because she questioned it and “hated him so much.” She told him she didn’t hate him, but he didn’t think she’d be putting up with him much longer. He thought it best that he move on. However, she told him not to leave on her account, arguing that everyone deserves a second chance (or third, in her case).

Amy may be sort of changing her mind about him, at least enough to be willing to continue to work with him. But Joan (Felicity Huffman), who died in the finale, would definitely not agree. Nothing she saw in the final episodes changed her opinion about him “even a little,” according to Huffman.

“I can’t believe that guy is still in the hospital. And as you can tell, I’m a little hot about it,” she told us in our video interview. “No, I mean, he’s a total snake and self-serving. No, he’s awful. Can’t stand that guy.”

Do you want to see Scott Wolf return as Richard in Season 3? Let us know in the comments section below.

Doc, Season 3, TBA, Fox