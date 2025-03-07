‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Reunion: 7 Biggest Takeaways

Shortly after the finale of The Traitors Season 3 hit Peacock — and revealed that there were a whopping four faithful winners this time around — the streamer also debuted the cast’s reunion special with Andy Cohen. Every member of the cast showed up to talk about their time in the Scottish castle, and some revelations were more jaw-dropping than others. Here are the biggest takeaways from The Traitors Season 3 reunion.

Carolyn Wiger conjured her traitor status.

It didn’t take long at all for Carolyn to bring out her unabashed inner weirdness as she revealed the extreme lengths she was willing to go to to become a traitor. The Survivor alum revealed that she dressed for the job she wanted before she arrived in Scotland; “I slept in a cloak, and I wore it everywhere I went. It was a part of me, and I really do believe I manifested it,” she admitted.

Boston Rob definitely would’ve turned on the other traitors, too.

After he put Bob the Drag Queen on blast and successfully orchestrated his banishment, Bob returned to the traitor turret to assure the remaining two — Carolyn and Danielle Reyes — that he wasn’t going to turn on them next. They didn’t believe him for a second, and they were right to. During the reunion, he admitted his endgame was going to include knifing whoever remained. “I don’t know whether I would have split the money, but I would’ve worked with her until I couldn’t,” he said of Carolyn.

Wells Adams and Chanel Ayan are BFFs now… and maybe more?

Wells was the first one eliminated by banishment vote on this season of The Traitors, and he was quickly followed out the door by a very angry Chanel, who’d brought way too many outfits with her to go home so soon. But it looks like they both walked away with a substantial consolation prize, as they revealed their affection for another — though perhaps not the full extent of it — at the reunion. Wells said of Chanel, “She is the most amazing person I’ve ever done a reality TV show with, and I’ve done a lot of reality TV shows. Her beauty in and out is absolutely amazing, and she’s also the funniest person I’ve ever seen.” She reciprocated his “love” and added, “You were there for me so much. I love you so much.” Could this be a romance in bloom? TBD.

Dorinda Medley took Bob the Drag Queen’s confessional comments very personally.

Dorinda didn’t hold back her feelings about how the Housewives were sacrificed in the loch-set daily challenge, and she also made it clear that she was truly upset about being murdered so early on in the game. She even revealed that she called Andy Cohen and cried about her fate on the show. Perhaps the most upsetting thing for her, though, was the moment when she heard what Bob the Drag Queen said about her after the murder — chiefly, that he didn’t know her and her The Real Housewives of New York City credentials. “This negativeness after the fact was really unnecessary,” she said to Bob TDQ, sparking a meme-worthy spat between the two divas.

Zac Efron, on the other hand, did not.

Dylan’s big brother apparently did not take Bob TDQ’s comments about him to heart, though. The RuPaul’s Drag Race alum memorably said that Dylan’s brother wasn’t a good actor, and when asked for Zac’s reaction, Dylan revealed, “He asked if you’ve seen Baywatch. He said he thinks you will love it.” Solid shade.

Wes Bergmann is fully in his ‘bitter a** b****’ mode.

The stage of the reunion was almost too small for the sprawling cast of The Traitors Season 3, especially with the gigantic ego that Wes brought along with him. After reviewing tape of Wes’ showstopping exit speech, The Challenge champ admitted, “I’m a bitter a** b****, which is how I’ve stayed on television for 20 years.” Wes has been busy on TV lately; he also starred in Worst Cooks in America and House of Villains recently, and it seems he’s not slowing down any time soon, even if we won’t see him on The Challenge anymore.

Danielle won’t be trusting Britney Haynes again.

The kicker of the entire reunion was of course the culmination of Danielle and Britney’s frenemy history after Britney once again betrayed Danielle by voting for her banishment. The two started out the season on bad terms thanks to what Britney did in Big Brother Reindeer Games, so the fact that she had Danielle’s trust to break it once again was a shock. Their face-to-face at the reunion was very dramatic, with several others agreeing that Britney did Danielle dirty, but despite Danielle saying she understood it was just a game move, she also assured everyone that it won’t happen again. “I was angry, of course, but I totally get it. For me to sit there and have animosity towards you because you made a game move, it’s being hypocritical because I did the same thing to [Bob the Drag Queen],” she said. “I’m not going to come after you, b ut I’m not going to trust you.”

The Traitors, Peacock