‘The Traitors’ Season 3: Who’s Been Banished & Murdered so Far?

There’s been a lot of (in thick Alan Cumming voice) treachery afoot at the Ardross Castle during this season of The Traitors.

Season 3 of Peacock’s reality favorite has been filled with backstabbers, liars, and poor decision-makers galore, and already, a dozen people have been sent home in one fashion or another — traitors and faithfuls alike.

Here’s a look at everyone who’s been banished or murdered on The Traitors Season 3 so far, including details about when and why they were sent home.

The Real Housewives alum was an easy target for the traitors after she threw a fit about who was pushed off the boat (and, thus, out of contention for a shield) on the daily challenge, especially when the remaining players left $20,000 uncollected despite their sacrifices. For the traitors — Bob the Drag Queen, Danielle Reyes, and Carolyn Wiger — it was just a matter of stirring the pot to choose her. However, they also knew she’d become a lightning rod for so many in the castle that it wouldn’t raise suspicions about any of them in particular.

Wells Adams (Faithful) — Banished, Episode 2

After Dorinda’s “murder,” Wells’ name started to emerge as a possible suspect for the crime, and his banishment was egged on by actual traitor Bob the Drag Queen.

Chanel Ayan (Faithful) — Murdered, Episode 3

“Boston Rob” Mariano‘s first time in the turret was a chaotic one as the traitors warred over who to send home next. Ultimately, Chanel was the group’s choice because they knew it would sow chaos and confusion among the other faithfuls. And it worked.

Tony Vlachos (Faithful) — Banished, Episode 3

Tony desperately wanted to be a traitor but wasn’t chosen by Alan during the roundtable reaping. Still, Tony gave off enough traitor energy to have his housemates on their haunches and (wrongly) voting him out on the suspicion that he took out Chanel.

Jeremy Collins (Faithful0 — Murdered, Episode 4

Jeremy was one of the three players chosen to wait around in a coffin — alongside Nikki Garcia and Ciara Miller — but because of his (correct) suspicion that Danielle was a traitor, he had to go.

Bob the Drag Queen (Traitor) — Banished, Episode 4

Boston Rob already had it out for Bob TDQ as soon as the first traitor meeting started because it was clear that Bob was the one who ran that group. So when Bob TDQ drew suspicion to Rob and fellow newcomers Derrick Lavasseur and Wes Bergmann, Rob did the unthinkable and put Bob’s name on the table during deliberations, ultimately resulting in Bob’s banishment by vote.

Robyn Dixon (Faithful) — Murdered, Episode 5

After Boston Rob threw a fellow traitor under the bus, the next meeting of the now-trio was a disaster, with both women insisiting they could not trust Rob. However, they still had to come to an agreement over who to send home that night. Since absolutely no one had doubts about dedicated traitor-hunter Robyn being a faithful, it was a move that Rob insisted upon.

Although Robyn’s “murder” raised suspicions about Rob — and sent Danielle on a spiraling mission to take him out herself, even if it meant targeting Carolyn first — the rest of the house still hadn’t shaken the idea that there was a traitor in the coffins with Jeremy. Nikki, for some reason, became enemy number one, even to her Bambi alliance members, and was summarily sent home.

Bob Harper (Faithful) — Murdered, Episode 6

Although Carolyn would’ve gladly murdered either one of her fellow traitors that night, it wasn’t an option. So the group had to come to a consensus about who to take out next. Bob H. just so happened to be one of the few faithfuls who had a solid lead on Rob’s identity, so he had to go.

Wes was another player who seemed to be onto Rob, but it wasn’t murder that took him out. Wes worked with Derrick to try and get the votes to oust Boston Rob, but Chrishell Strause ruined those plans by giving Rob a heads up about them. So when Derrick finally began to take his shot at Rob at the roundtable, Rob was ready and claimed he was simply being used as a scapegoat, and only someone as masterfully manipulative as Wes could do that. After a close vote, Wes was the one sent home.

Derrick Lavasseur (Faithful) — Murdered, Episode 7

Derrick was worried that he’d be the next target of murder, and lo, that’s exactly what happened. It was probably a bad move on Rob’s part, of course, since Derrick had been openly gunning for him, but he fought very, very hard against Danielle to make it happen and wore down his fellow traitors in the end.

Two plus two isn’t hard math, but it still took a long time for people to add up the fact that so many people who were threats to Rob were being murdered. Finally, though, after Derrick’s “murder” brought a predictable, “I’m being framed,” refrain from Rob, he was targeted at the roundtable. Derrick led the charge from the proverbial grave through Dylan’s story, which Sam Asghari and Tom Sandoval pressing the issue, and despite a valiant effort to throw suspicion on Britney Haynes, the votes took him out.

