Boston Rob Weighs In on TV Competition Return — Why Fans Will Have to Wait

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Rob Mariano on 'The Traitors'
Euan Cherry/Peacock
THE TRAITORS -- "Til Death Do Us Part" Episode 307 -- Pictured: Rob Mariano -- (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

[Warning: The article below contains major spoilers for The Traitors Season 3.]

Don’t expect to see “Boston Rob” Mariano on screen in the near future — the reality TV star is taking a breather after his elimination from The Traitors Season 3.

“At this point, I’m kind of just hanging out,” Mariano told People in a recent interview. “I don’t have a desire to go back and compete in that realm right now. I’m going to take a little break; the kids are off for the summer.”

That said, the Survivor alum vows to “be on your screens again soon.”

He added: “I truly feel like I’m the luckiest person in the world. I didn’t expect to be still doing it after 25 years, so never say never. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Mariano is most famous as a Survivor castaway after competing in five seasons of the CBS show — Marquesas, All-Stars, Heroes vs. Villains, Redemption Island (which he won), and Winners at War— and serving a mentor in Survivor’s Island of the Idols season.

He and his wife, All-Stars winner Amber Brkich, also competed in The Amazing Race’s seventh season and the CBS show’s all-star 11th season.

Recently, Mariano made it to the final four of Deal or No Deal Island’s first season. On The Traitors, however, Mariano got banished by his fellow players in the third season’s seventh episode.

Still, he credits the hit Peacock series for introducing him to a new fanbase. “You have that whole Bravo world, where I think it introduced a whole new subset of people that watch reality TV to me,” he told People. “And now I hear a lot of people are going back and watching the old Survivors and the old Amazing Races and stuff. It’s kind of cool to see the younger generation seeing all the stuff I’ve been doing for 25 years.”

And Mariano has four fans at home: He and Amber are the parents of daughters Lucia, 15, Carina, 14, Isabetta, 12, and Adelina, 10. “They’re pretty supportive of the whole thing,” Mariano said. “We all get a good laugh out of it for sure.”

