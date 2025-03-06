[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers about The Traitors Season 3 finale, “The Day of Reckoning Is Upon Us.”]

After a season full of backstabbing, dramatic clashes, and cold-blooded murders, The Traitors‘ newest season has come to an end.

As many fans predicted, the penultimate episode’s cliffhanger was resolved right away, and it turned out that Britney Haynes did indeed vote for her frenemy and fellow traitor Danielle Reyes to be banished. Still, Danielle did get a subtle bit of revenge against her on her way out of the castle by giving Britney a sendoff that wasn’t as gracious as what she gave others, which got Dylan Efron‘s suspicions raised.

Later, when host Alan Cumming revealed she’d won the power of the seer, Dylan predicted Britney might use it to falsely implicate Gabby Windey as a traitor. Britney was a step ahead of him on that front, though, and rightly revealed that Gabby was a faithful. That didn’t deter Dylan from pointing the finger at Britney; he even began to suspect that both Britney and Gabby could be traitors in cahoots.

At a contentious roundtable, Dylan laid bare his suspicions and drew out the feistiest version of Britney we’ve seen all season long. Her protests did little to sway the vote away from her, though, and she was unanimously banished. It was the first elimination where the outgoing player could not reveal her traitor status, which left the others unsure if they’d made the right decision. Dylan feared that, while he made the right choice, she might’ve successfully framed him as a traitor — “Even I believed it,” he admitted to Alan.

The four remaining players — Dylan, Gabby, Ivar Mountbatten, and Dolores Catania — had to decide whether they were all faithfuls, at the risk of losing all of the money they’d won in the daily challenges. Despite Dolores’ admission to Alan that she had suspicions about Dylan, they ultimately voted to move forward as a quartet and were duly rewarded when the host with the most (fabulously bedazzled shawl) revealed they were all faithfuls.

So did the right players walk away victorious? Weigh in with our poll below!

The Traitors, Peacock