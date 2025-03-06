When Danielle Reyes and Britney Haynes arrived on Season 3 of The Traitors, they were not on good terms. Their drama stemmed from when they played Big Brother Reindeer Games together in December 2023, just months before they filmed The Traitors.

It didn’t take long for the two women to hash out their differences, and they even ended up forming an alliance on The Traitors. In fact, they got so close that Reyes even picked Haynes to join her as a traitor. With the ladies teamed up, it seemed like a somewhat easy path for them to ride to the end together.

However, with many of the other cast members suspicious of Reyes, Haynes found herself in a tough position at the last roundtable of the season. The vote ended in a tie between Reyes and Lord Ivar Mountbatten, forcing a revote. The episode ended before Hayne’s new vote was revealed, leading to speculation that she changed her mind and switched up her vote to banish Reyes instead.

Of course, if that’s the case, this could potentially reignite the ladies’ feud, and TV Insider is breaking down what happened to them when they last played a reality competition show together.

Before Reindeer Games, the women had formed a friendship outside of the show since they were both Big Brother favorites. Since they both came to Reindeer Games from older seasons of Big Brother, they started working together with the goal of forming a women’s alliance. But by Episode 3, Haynes betrayed Reyes.

It all started when the contestants were competing in an elimination challenge that featured a knockout puzzle. There were five minutes and 30 seconds on the clock when the first person started, and time stopped once they finished. Then, the next person would have however much time was left to complete the puzzle themselves, and so on. Whoever was in the midst of doing the puzzle when time ran out would be eliminated.

Nicole Franzel got to choose who went first since she won a challenge earlier in the day. She picked Frankie Grande, who solved the puzzle and chose Xavier Prather to go next. Prather finished with not much time to spare, so it was expected that whoever he chose to go next would be eliminated. Prather revealed that he was working with Reyes, so he chose Haynes to go next.

Surprisingly, Haynes was successful in completing the puzzle before the limited time ran out. After hearing that Prather and Reyes were working together — an alliance that was not privy to — she felt betrayed and wound up taking it out on Reyes by choosing her to go next. Reyes was not able to complete the puzzle in time, so she was eliminated.

“I understand she did it for game purposes, and she said she had thoughts or feelings about me in the house, but again, my feelings were based on my relationship outside the game,” Reyes told Entertainment Weekly. “So that’s where I stand with her decision-making. Like I said, I was hurt. I was taken aback by it.”

Meanwhile, Haynes admitted that she “did not trust that [Reyes] was really working with” her and the female alliance. She felt Reyes was “much tighter” with a different alliance in the house.

“We were both trying to do the same thing, socially. And I saw if someone at some point could save me or Danielle, they’re going to save Danielle every single time,” she explained to EW. “And so as much as I wanted to work with her — and if I could have had the opportunity to shake a snow globe, Danielle would’ve been in my final four — seeing how well she was doing socially and seeing how we were playing a similar type game, I knew she would always be a preference for safety over me. Because I had started winning competitions and she had done the work socially.”

We’ll see Haynes’ roundtable vote in The Traitors finale, but if she votes for Reyes again, it’ll be another betrayal.

