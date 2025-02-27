Alan Cumming’s Best ‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Outfits, Ranked

Before The Traitors returned for Season 3, its Emmy-winning host Alan Cumming teased to TV Insider that this time around, his outfits wouldn’t just be eye-catching and fabulous — they’d also be more in sync with the daily challenges. And he was absolutely right. 

From wearing a cage skirt during the challenge when the newcomer players were rescued from locked boxes to donning a full-on bridal gown (fit with a veil, no less) to a wedding-themed event, the fits have been, well, fitting.

As we approach the final episodes of the season, with just two to go until we find out who will walk away from the Scottish castle a quarter of a million dollars richer, we wanted to gather up all of the sartorial treats he’s been serving throughout this season of The Traitors and try our best to pick the best of the best. Scroll down for a look and our ranking, then let us know your picks in the comments section.

Alan Cumming on horseback in The Traitors - Season 3 -
Euan Cherry / Peacock

10. "Let Battle Commence" (Episode 1)

The host with the most flair rode into the scene with a custom shawl with his initials, which was a boss move. Still, it was one of the more muted looks of the season.

THE TRAITORS --
Euan Cherry / Peacock

9. "A B*** Is Lying" (Episode 8)

This look has the best accessory of all: that adorable fur baby. We also have to appreciate the bold lantern sleevework. But the hat and boots are a little too ordinary to make this a true statement ensemble.

Alan Cumming in The Traitors - Season 3 -
Euan Cherry / Peacock

8. "I Will Bury You Under the Sand" (Episode 4)

Only he could pull off a kilt outfit adorned with chunks of moss and a coat of sheer mesh to match an outdoorsy activity for his merry band of TV misfits.

Alan Cumming in The Traitors - Season 3 -
Euan Cherry / Peacock

7. "Let Battle Commence" (Episode 1)

For the loch challenge, he matched his traditional kilt with a stunning blue breastplate, a statement boa, and a massive feather sporran, and it was the maximalist delight we’ve come to expect from this host who does the most.

Alan Cumming in The Traitors - Season 3 -
Euan Cherry / Peacock

6. "A Dysfunctional Family" (Episode 6)

Whether it’s the spiked tie knot accoutrement or the glittery sleeves or the slightly-too-short hem of these tartan pants, there’s something about this get-up that just works.

Alan Cumming in The Traitors - Season 3 -
Euan Cherry / Peacock

5. "Revenge Is a Dish Best Served Cold" (Episode 2)

The frilly black hoop skirt is what really takes this look to the next level, but we also can’t get enough of that gorgeous yellow plaid pattern of the kilt and how it melts into the shirt above.

Alan Cumming in The Traitors - Season 3 -
Euan Cherry / Peacock

4. "Nail in a Coffin" (Episode 3)

Alan Cumming understood the assignment on the creepy clown carnival challenge day. The sparkling pants and shocking gold shoes perfectly align with the shoulder fringe adornment and the cozy looking plaid stole. The matching top hat and sad clown makeup really sell it, though.

Alan Cumming on horseback in The Traitors - Season 3 -
Euan Cherry / Peacock

3. "A Silent Assassin" (Episode 9)

This is the very definition of extra. For the chessboard challenge, he wore a headband made of game pieces. If that weren’t showstopping enough, he also wore clashing houndstooth and plaid patterns and dainty fire-red gloves.

Alan Cumming in The Traitors - Season 3 -
Euan Cherry / Peacock

2. "Til Death Do Us Part" (Episode 7)

For the wedding day-themed challenge, Alan Cumming paired a rather traditional white tux with a heaping gown-shaped skirting attachment, a veil, and a vexing strand of red butterfly-and-floral-esque decor.

Alan Cumming in The Traitors - Season 3 -
Euan Cherry / Peacock

1. "All This Murderous Power" (Episode 5)

The ultimate look of the season is unquestionably this silky mint suit with cascading drape sleeves and a sunray headdress. It’s giving Met Gala 2018, and it’s the look of the season.

