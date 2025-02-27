Alan Cumming’s Best ‘The Traitors’ Season 3 Outfits, Ranked

Before The Traitors returned for Season 3, its Emmy-winning host Alan Cumming teased to TV Insider that this time around, his outfits wouldn’t just be eye-catching and fabulous — they’d also be more in sync with the daily challenges. And he was absolutely right.

From wearing a cage skirt during the challenge when the newcomer players were rescued from locked boxes to donning a full-on bridal gown (fit with a veil, no less) to a wedding-themed event, the fits have been, well, fitting.

As we approach the final episodes of the season, with just two to go until we find out who will walk away from the Scottish castle a quarter of a million dollars richer, we wanted to gather up all of the sartorial treats he’s been serving throughout this season of The Traitors and try our best to pick the best of the best. Scroll down for a look and our ranking, then let us know your picks in the comments section.

The Traitors, Thursdays, 9/8c, Peacock