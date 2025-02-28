The Traitors Season 3 is quickly coming to an end, but not before a fight might go down. Some fans of the Peacock reality competition series believe that Britney Haynes may have voted out her Big Brother frenemy-turned-ally and fellow traitor Danielle Reyes.

At the beginning of Thursday’s (February 27) penultimate episode of the season, Reyes selected Haynes to be her fellow traitor after Survivor alum Carolyn Wiger was banished from the castle, leaving Reyes as the sole traitor. Haynes could either accept the invitation or be “murdered” by Reyes.

After Haynes accepted, they both agreed to “murder” Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval. The remaining six contestants went on to complete a challenge to not only put more money in their prize pot but also win the Seer Power, which would allow one contestant to ask another their true identity.

Host Alan Cumming told the faithfuls and traitors that they wouldn’t know who won it until after the roundtable discussion. After the competition ended, the competitors strategized about who they should banish during the roundtable. The conversations flowed between Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette and Reyes.

Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron) has made an ally in Reyes and didn’t want to vote her out, so he and Haynes made a plea to Windey. However, when it came time for the roundtable, a wrench was thrown in. Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, who is known for the hinky vote, voted for Lord Ivar Mountbatten, a British royal, taking the heat off of Windey.

The votes came down to a tie. Three for Ivar and three for Reyes. Cumming told the contestants that they would have to vote again. This time, Mountbatten and Reyes couldn’t vote. This still left four people voting, which could result in a tie again. In that case, Cumming told everyone that it would come down to chance on who would be banished, not elaborating anymore on how that would work.

Efron and Windey kept their votes for Reyes. Catania voted for Ivar once more. It was all down to Haynes, who saw Catania throw her eyes to Reyes, nod her head, and look back at her. Haynes confessed that she thought that meant Catania was going to vote for Reyes. Haynes was stuck between what to do, voting out her friend or voting out a faithful, and risk someone figuring out that she is a traitor. Her face looked guilty like she voted out Reyes, but the episode ended before her vote was revealed.

This would make Haynes the ultimate traitor since she just became one mere hours before the vote. Reyes wanted her out at the beginning of the season due to beef they had on Big Brother Reindeer Games, but Reyes quickly forgave Haynes, and protected her the rest of the game, so this would be the ultimate betrayal to Reyes.

Fans think that Haynes voted for Reyes because if she had picked Mountbatten, the cliffhanger would have ended with the chance vote. They relayed their reasoning on social media.

“Judging by Britney’s face and the fact that if Britney voted for Ivar they would have left the cliffhanger on the chance vote and not her vote. I think it’s safe to say Britney stabbed Danielle in the back yet again,” an X (formerly Twitter) user wrote.

“If Britney had voted Ivar they would have left the cliff hanger at the game of chance. Danielle is definitely getting banished,” posted another.

“I feel like Danielle is a gooner and Britney voted for her because she thought Dolores looking at Danielle meant she was changing her vote. But regardless what happens Danielle getting to a split vote is impressive,” added another.

“Just realized: if it went to a coin toss, they probably would have done the cliffhanger there. So, Britney’s vote being the cliffhanger pretty much guarantees that her vote is what ends this roundtable. I hate it here,” wrote yet another fan.

Fans will not know for sure until the finale, which airs on Thursday, March 6, at 9 pm on Peacock. The reunion will follow immediately after.