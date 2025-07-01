Keith Urban Abruptly Exits Interview Over Nicole Kidman’s Netflix Sex Scenes

Keith Urban seemingly does not have the patience for intimate questions about his wife, Nicole Kidman, as two Australian radio hosts found out the hard way on Tuesday morning (July 1).

The country singer called into Mix 102.3’s Hayley & Max in the Morning to discuss the Australian leg of his High and Alive world tour next month. The interview started well, with Urban explaining his excitement about playing at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on August 28. However, things soon took a turn.

Hosts Hayley Peterson and Max Burford introduced a semi-regular game called “Wheel of Truth,” in which they ask their guests a series of personal questions.

“In our Wall of Truth, Keith, we often get put into this situation where we have to answer a very tricky question, deeply personal question,” Peterson said as she explained how the segment worked. “I get really uncomfortable, to be honest, asking our beautiful guests something they might be uncomfortable [answering].”

Urban appeared up for the task, but that quickly changed when Burford asked a question about Kidman. “I thought, ‘What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?'” Burford asked.

The radio host was referring to Kidman’s 2024 Netflix rom-com A Family Affair, in which she starred opposite Zac Efron. The film follows a widowed writer (Kidman) who begins a relationship with a young actor (Efron) and sees the pair involved in several sex scenes.

Soon after Burford asked the question, the line went dead. “What just happened here?” a confused Burford asked.

“He’s disconnected from Zoom,” a producer replied. “I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question.”

“That’s 100 per cent what’s just happened. Oh my God!” Peterson added. “I knew that would happen. We’ve upset him! He’s gone.”

Peterson noted that Urban “doesn’t like talking about his wife,” perhaps recalling an interview the singer gave on the Jam Nation with Jonesy & Amanda podcast last September in which he gave curt responses to questions about how he and Kidman first met.

“Does Keith Urban hate us? Do we have beef with Keith Urban now?” Burford continued before asking Peterson, “If you knew this was going to happen, why didn’t you stop me asking the question?”

You can listen to the moment as it happened in the clip above.